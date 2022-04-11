Big Blue Mobile Pantry ready to clock up the miles to improve access to food for rural Moray communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Big Blue Mobile Pantry ready to clock up the miles to improve access to food for rural Moray communities

By Sean McAngus
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am

Moray Food Plus’s new mobile pantry is set to hit the road across rural communities today to improve access to food for villages and towns.

Big Blue is a zero waste project funded by The Robertson Trust and National Lottery Community Fund Improving Lives.

The idea for the project was sparked before the pandemic after the charity’s poverty action plan revealed that food prices in rural villages and towns like Tomintoul tended to be higher than larger towns such as Elgin.

Comparing average cost of a normal shop list back in 2019 in different Moray towns and villages.

Stock comes mainly from recovered surplus foods from suppliers such as Tesco, Co-op, M&S, Baxters, FareShare and some local producers.

Moray Food Plus project manager Mairi McCallum explained: “Pre pandemic, we did a poverty action plan and a shopping basket comparison exercise where we quickly realised how high food prices are in rural areas.

“A basket in Elgin is around £7 and in Tomintoul it was £17.

Covid really highlighted the issue that access to food in rural communities can be a challenge.”

Mairi McCallum

“We have been thinking of having a mobile service for a while.

“Covid really highlighted the issue that access to food in rural communities can be a challenge.”

Top up for your shopping

Mrs McCallum added: “We want to try to reach as many communities as we can.

“We don’t want people to build up a reliance on the service so we are visiting every two weeks.

“You will not be able to do your weekly shop there, but you will be able to get quite a lot of stuff which will save you money and top up your shopping.

“For £2.50, you will get around £10 to £15 worth of food.

“The pantry is open for everybody and as a zero waste project, all the food is surplus and keeping it in the food chain.”

Outreach work

Andy Bentley, pantry development officer is ready to hit the road. Photo by Sandy McCook.

Outreach activities such as cooking, gentle exercise for older people, bushcraft, cooking and community meals will also be delivered to groups inside the vehicle .

Andy Bentley, pantry development officer added: “We are going to do a lot of other things based around the vehicle.

“We want the vehicle to be a vocal point for people to meet whether that wellbeing, sport or working with groups and primary schools.

“We are hoping to start projects in the communities where we visit and once we leave they can establish themselves and turn it into a longer project.”

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are working to raise awareness of the vital part foodbanks play in our communities, and where people can get help.

The Big Food Appeal is also working to debunk some of the myths and stigma around foodbanks.

For more information, or to get involved with P&J’s  The Big Food Appeal, click here.

