Two drivers clocked doing more than 50mph on Buckie High Street

By Ross Hempseed
April 8, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 4:11 pm
Police continue to patrol areas across the north-east to prevent road crime.
Two motorists have been caught doing more than 50mph on Buckie’s High Street.

The pair, aged 24 and 41, were stopped during a crackdown by police.

One was clocked doing 55mph on High Street, while the other was recorded doing 54mph. The road has a 30mph limit.

The men will be reported to the procurator fiscal, along with a 49-year-old woman caught driving on the same stretch without a licence, insurance or MOT.

A total of 12 incidents were recorded on Thursday, including drink and drug driving, driving without a licence, no insurance, speeding and dangerous driving.

PC Stuart Dick, from the roads policing team, said: “We continue to robustly patrol the roads of our communities and road crime will not be tolerated.

“Travelling at high speeds in residential areas is especially dangerous and can result in catastrophic consequences.

“Roads are affected by rain and low temperatures, which increases the risk of being involved in a crash.

“If you have any information about a driver who is committing driving offences in your area, you can call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, please speak to the police officers in your area.”

