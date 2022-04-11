‘You don’t have to do it alone’: Courage on the Catwalk model encourages others to reach out for help

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

‘You don’t have to do it alone’: Courage on the Catwalk model encourages others to reach out for help

By Denny Andonova
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Claire Harper is taking to Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.
Claire Harper is taking to Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor. Photo by Susan Renée at Kingshill Studios.

One of the hardest things for Claire Harper after being diagnosed with cancer was to break the “big and scary” news to her close-knit family.

While still coming to terms with it herself, Miss Harper’s main concern was how the condition would impact her loved ones – thinking she should just brave it on her own.

She was a few months into her first job as a criminal justice social worker at HMP Greenock, when she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin lymphoma, aged 25.

It took her a week to tell her dad Derek – the person who later would become “the main source of light” during her battle with the disease.

“The worst part of the whole journey for me was the unknown”, she said. “I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know how I was going to tell my family; and it was just the thought of upsetting them more than anything else.

Claire Harper (middle) with her coursemates after graduating from Robert Gordon University in 2018.

“I was my own worst enemy, thinking that ‘I have to do it alone’ – even when I was going through the initial tests, I didn’t tell anyone. I’m really close with my dad and I knew it would break his heart.”

Nearly a year after being declared cancer-free, Miss Harper has decided to give back to those who have supported her through the hardest of times and tell others “it’s OK to ask for help”.

The 27-year-old is preparing to strut her stuff as part of Friends of Anchor’s fashion show Courage on the Catwalk.

She added: “Being with women who all understand made me realise that having cancer is not something to be ashamed of and it’s not something you need to do on your own.”

‘Cancer gives you a different perspective on life’

Miss Harper, from Keith, was diagnosed with cancer in Glasgow after she discovered lumps on her neck and collar bone in September 2019.

She had been getting itchy skin and night sweats along with a persistent cough for several months prior, but she had put it down to the hot weather and change of scenery.

At first she was given antibiotics for the symptoms, but after they didn’t help, Miss Harper was referred to an ENT, who confirmed the diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The former Robert Gordon University student decided to return home to Moray to start chemotherapy in Aberdeen – an experience she said challenged her perspective on life.

Claire Harper and other models taking to Courage on the Catwalk to raise funds for Friends of Anchor.

Miss Harper added: “The first three months I was thinking ‘This is not so bad, I think I can do this’, and it was the last three months that took a toll on me – mentally more than physically.

“I was just tired, had no energy and felt lightheaded; and it was the image I had of myself – I had put on weight, I didn’t have my hair – I just kind of lost my identity a little bit. I was thinking ‘Is this who I am now – just the person who has cancer?’.

“I think you find out more about yourself once you go through it. You have your existential crisis and it makes you think about what you want to do with your life.

“And once I got near the end of treatment, it was just like a weight had lifted.”

‘My dad was my rock’

On a sunny day in May 2020, Miss Harper was given the “all clear from cancer” after six cycles of chemotherapy – and when she heard the news, she burst into happy tears.

Reflecting on the time spent at the Anchor unit, she praised the “brilliant” staff for all the support, comfort and reassurance they provided her and her family during the treatment.

Miss Harper’s greatest pillar of strength, however, was her dad who was there for her every step of the way.

Claire Harper with her dad Derek Harper, 62. Photo by Susan Renée at Kingshill Studios.

Through a gentle giggle, she admitted she has always been a “daddy’s girl” as the youngest of three children, but the pair grew even closer after her mother died in 2011.

She said: “I was so lucky because all my friends and family rallied round me – my dad was literally my rock and he was my main source of light at the end of the tunnel. If I didn’t have that support from him, I honestly don’t know what I would have done.

“And I guess I was also fortunate that I’ve come from a family that uses humour for everything – we just used jokes and laugh to keep our heads up.”

Giving back to Friends of Anchor

With the same sense of humour,  Miss Harper added she is a little nervous about taking it to the stage for Courage on the Catwalk in May, but is “really happy to do her part”.

“I’m excited, but terrified,” she said. “I did ask at the last rehearsal if anyone has fallen off the stage yet and they did say ‘No’, but I’m almost certain I would be the first.

“But it’s great, because all of the ladies are in the same boat – we know we’ll be doing it together and as soon as we get on there, we’ll be having the best time ever.

“Friends of Anchor did so much for me and I’m so glad that I can finally do something to raise money to go towards other people going through the same thing that I did.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 7 and 8. Tickets are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.

Friends of Anchor logos for Brave / Courage on the Catwalk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]