‘You don’t have to do it alone’: Courage on the Catwalk model encourages others to reach out for help

One of the hardest things for Claire Harper after being diagnosed with cancer was to break the “big and scary” news to her close-knit family.

While still coming to terms with it herself, Miss Harper’s main concern was how the condition would impact her loved ones – thinking she should just brave it on her own.

She was a few months into her first job as a criminal justice social worker at HMP Greenock, when she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin lymphoma, aged 25.

It took her a week to tell her dad Derek – the person who later would become “the main source of light” during her battle with the disease.

“The worst part of the whole journey for me was the unknown”, she said. “I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know how I was going to tell my family; and it was just the thought of upsetting them more than anything else.

“I was my own worst enemy, thinking that ‘I have to do it alone’ – even when I was going through the initial tests, I didn’t tell anyone. I’m really close with my dad and I knew it would break his heart.”

Nearly a year after being declared cancer-free, Miss Harper has decided to give back to those who have supported her through the hardest of times and tell others “it’s OK to ask for help”.

The 27-year-old is preparing to strut her stuff as part of Friends of Anchor’s fashion show Courage on the Catwalk.

She added: “Being with women who all understand made me realise that having cancer is not something to be ashamed of and it’s not something you need to do on your own.”

‘Cancer gives you a different perspective on life’

Miss Harper, from Keith, was diagnosed with cancer in Glasgow after she discovered lumps on her neck and collar bone in September 2019.

She had been getting itchy skin and night sweats along with a persistent cough for several months prior, but she had put it down to the hot weather and change of scenery.

At first she was given antibiotics for the symptoms, but after they didn’t help, Miss Harper was referred to an ENT, who confirmed the diagnosis of Hodgkin lymphoma.

The former Robert Gordon University student decided to return home to Moray to start chemotherapy in Aberdeen – an experience she said challenged her perspective on life.

Miss Harper added: “The first three months I was thinking ‘This is not so bad, I think I can do this’, and it was the last three months that took a toll on me – mentally more than physically.

“I was just tired, had no energy and felt lightheaded; and it was the image I had of myself – I had put on weight, I didn’t have my hair – I just kind of lost my identity a little bit. I was thinking ‘Is this who I am now – just the person who has cancer?’.

“I think you find out more about yourself once you go through it. You have your existential crisis and it makes you think about what you want to do with your life.

“And once I got near the end of treatment, it was just like a weight had lifted.”

‘My dad was my rock’

On a sunny day in May 2020, Miss Harper was given the “all clear from cancer” after six cycles of chemotherapy – and when she heard the news, she burst into happy tears.

Reflecting on the time spent at the Anchor unit, she praised the “brilliant” staff for all the support, comfort and reassurance they provided her and her family during the treatment.

Miss Harper’s greatest pillar of strength, however, was her dad who was there for her every step of the way.

Through a gentle giggle, she admitted she has always been a “daddy’s girl” as the youngest of three children, but the pair grew even closer after her mother died in 2011.

She said: “I was so lucky because all my friends and family rallied round me – my dad was literally my rock and he was my main source of light at the end of the tunnel. If I didn’t have that support from him, I honestly don’t know what I would have done.

“And I guess I was also fortunate that I’ve come from a family that uses humour for everything – we just used jokes and laugh to keep our heads up.”

Giving back to Friends of Anchor

With the same sense of humour, Miss Harper added she is a little nervous about taking it to the stage for Courage on the Catwalk in May, but is “really happy to do her part”.

“I’m excited, but terrified,” she said. “I did ask at the last rehearsal if anyone has fallen off the stage yet and they did say ‘No’, but I’m almost certain I would be the first.

“But it’s great, because all of the ladies are in the same boat – we know we’ll be doing it together and as soon as we get on there, we’ll be having the best time ever.

“Friends of Anchor did so much for me and I’m so glad that I can finally do something to raise money to go towards other people going through the same thing that I did.”

Courage on the Catwalk will take place at the Beach Ballroom on May 7 and 8. Tickets are on sale now, visit the Friends of Anchor website to join the waiting list.