No urban gull meeting for disgruntled Elgin residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

No urban gull meeting for disgruntled Elgin residents

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
April 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Gulls are a menace in Moray
Plans to hold a public meeting to discuss problems with urban gulls in Elgin have been dropped.

A public meeting to discuss the problem of urban gulls in Elgin has been shelved.

The town’s community council has been trying to organise the event for months, with the aim of having a representative from NatureScot attend.

However NatureScot, the agency responsible for improving the country’s natural environment, told the group it is unable to put anyone forward because of staffing issues.

Meeting will not take place

No date had been set for the meeting.

Last month the organisation issued an apology to Elgin Community Council after failing to reply to emails and phone calls from chairman Alastair Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy was hopeful a representative would attend the event to answer questions from locals.

Herring gulls are a protected species as their numbers are declining nationally, although in Elgin the birds appear to be on the increase.

Gulls at Doocot Park in Elgin.

There have been incidents where gulls have attacked people, including one where a woman needed stitches.

Last year, roads around the town centre were strewn with carcasses of dead chicks that had been run over.

Number of gulls in Elgin appears to be ‘thriving’

Mr Kennedy said: “We didn’t have a date or anything set before NatureScot said no to attending a meeting.

“It’s a public agency funded by the tax payers. Surely they should come out and explain to people why these birds are protected and why they think numbers are falling.

“That does not seem to be the case in Elgin where they appear to be thriving.

“It’s very disappointing because people have the right to know why there’s such a problem with gulls and why they can do very little about it.

“The public deserve better from a public agency.”

Chairman of Elgin Community Council Alastair Kennedy.

Information and advice offered

There have been recent changes to the licences needed to remove birds, nests and eggs from properties, with home owners encouraged to install bird prevention measures to deter the gulls.

Moray Council has committed to spending £44,000 on gull proof bins and a further £2,000 on an education programme aimed at encouraging people not to feed them.

Laser disruption of gulls has stopped as it is not seen as cost effective.

A spokeswoman for NatureScot said: “We have a very limited team and we do not have the capacity to attend local meetings at present.

“However, we have provided information and advice to Elgin Community Council and are happy to assist by answering any further questions they might have.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]