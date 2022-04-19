Moray Council warns residents to watch out for potential council tax rebate scams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Moray

Moray Council warns residents to watch out for potential council tax rebate scams

By Lottie Hood
April 19, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 2:24 pm
Moray Council are urging people to be cautious of scam callers promising council tax rebates.
Moray Council are urging people to be cautious of scam callers promising council tax rebates.

Residents are being cautioned to be aware of potential scams after an elderly resident reported a phoney call.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents to be aware of potential council tax rebate scams.

The announcement comes after an elderly Moray resident received a phone call from someone who claimed they were from the council.

On the call, the resident was informed he was due a refund on his council tax. He was told that in order for the refund to go through, he needed to provide his debit card details.

Later it was discovered that a significant amount of money had been debited from the resident’s bank account abroad.

Scammers taking advantage of confusion

Moray Council are warning people to be cautious following the incident.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “With the recent announcement of the £150 cost of living award for some households, we’re asking residents to be vigilant as some scammers may take advantage of confusion around the implementation of the scheme to target vulnerable residents.

“All Moray residents who are living in homes eligible for a £150 rebate should have had it credited to their council tax bills which were issued recently.

“Remember that we will never phone you to tell you that you are due a rebate, and will never ask for details of a debit card.”

Anyone in Moray with a query about their council tax bill can get in contact with the council via ctaxbills@moray.gov.uk or 01343 563456.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal