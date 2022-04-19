Moray Council warns residents to watch out for potential council tax rebate scams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents are being cautioned to be aware of potential scams after an elderly resident reported a phoney call.

Moray Council’s Trading Standards team is warning residents to be aware of potential council tax rebate scams.

The announcement comes after an elderly Moray resident received a phone call from someone who claimed they were from the council.

On the call, the resident was informed he was due a refund on his council tax. He was told that in order for the refund to go through, he needed to provide his debit card details.

Later it was discovered that a significant amount of money had been debited from the resident’s bank account abroad.

Scammers taking advantage of confusion

Moray Council are warning people to be cautious following the incident.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “With the recent announcement of the £150 cost of living award for some households, we’re asking residents to be vigilant as some scammers may take advantage of confusion around the implementation of the scheme to target vulnerable residents.

“All Moray residents who are living in homes eligible for a £150 rebate should have had it credited to their council tax bills which were issued recently.

“Remember that we will never phone you to tell you that you are due a rebate, and will never ask for details of a debit card.”

Anyone in Moray with a query about their council tax bill can get in contact with the council via ctaxbills@moray.gov.uk or 01343 563456.