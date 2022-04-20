New Lossiemouth bridge: This is how and when construction will take place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New Lossiemouth bridge: This is how and when construction will take place

By David Mackay
April 20, 2022, 5:18 pm Updated: April 20, 2022, 5:19 pm
The old Lossiemouth bridge was shut in summer 2019. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media
The old Lossiemouth bridge was shut in summer 2019. Photo: Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

After years of anticipation, construction is poised to begin within days on the new East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth.

The Moray community has been cut-off from its golden sands for nearly three years after the old wooden crossing was closed due to safety concerns.

Now contractors Beaver Bridges have confirmed the new landmark bridge for Lossiemouth will be in place within a week – and the first beach-goers could be crossing within a month.

When will bridge construction take place?

Construction on sections of the new Lossiemouth bridge has been done at Beaver Bridges’s factory in Shrewsbury.

The crossing has been assembled in four separate sections and will be transported to Moray separately as part of the £1.8million project.

An artist’s impression of the new bridge. Photo: Beaver Bridges

The first of the truckloads is due to arrive in Lossiemouth on Friday afternoon.

A massive crane, large enough to reach across the River Lossie, will be set up next to where the bridge will be built on Sunday.

Specialist construction crews will then delicately lift one section of the bridge into position each day on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Clifton Road on the waterfront will be closed from Friday while the work is done.

Lossiemouth’s wait for new bridge

The old East Beach bridge in Lossiemouth has been sealed off since it buckled under the weight of sun-seekers in summer 2019.

The closure devastated the community with the loss of access to the sands estimated to be worth £1.5million to the town’s economy.

Initially local campaigners launched fundraising efforts in an attempt to pay for the new bridge themselves.

However, due to the crossing’s local significance, the Scottish Government agreed to fund the project.

Moray Council has agreed to take on the maintenance of the new Lossiemouth bridge when construction is complete.

