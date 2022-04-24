Planning ahead: Glamping pods at Glenlivet croft and Elgin housing development approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here we take a look at some of the latest standout planning applications submitted to and determined by Moray Council.

Glamping pods are proposed at Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy and construction of storage units is planned at Elgin Business Park.

Plans are afoot for refurbish and repair works at Blackwater Bridge.

Planners have also approved for new signage at Coleburn Distillery and a Elgin housing development.

Glamping pods

At Lynn of Shenval Cottage and Bothy near Glenlivet, glamping pods are being proposed.

Glampitect is representing Donna Holman in the planning application.

The two handmade timber glamping pods will be used for visitors to the area.

Owners are hoping the move will provide accommodation for visitors and a boost for the Moray tourism economy.

One parking bay per pod is being proposed.

In a planning statement, bosses said: “The proposed glamping site will provide a new and exciting accommodation option to the Moray region.

“Demand for this type of accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites within Scotland.

“This site will especially look to provide a place of stay for cyclists and those who wish to take part in outdoor activities such as fishing and walking.

“This development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remains in the area.

“We anticipate the business will create one full-time job.”

Proposed storage units at Elgin Business Park

Morlich Homes has submitted a planning application to build 7 attached storage units at the Elgin Business Park.

The proposed development is for plot 1c and will include 18 parking spaces.

This comes after numeral development plans have been submitted in recent months.

Earlier this month, MacGregor Industrial Supplies’ submitted plans to build a new showroom, warehouse and workshop building at the park.

Elsewhere at the park, Avva Scottish Gin proposed the creation of a distillery which will include distilling rooms, tasting rooms and retail space.

Proposed bridge repairs

Works to refurbish and repair a wore bridge are being proposed.

Blackwater Bridge is a Category C Listed masonry arch bridge, carrying the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie Road over the Black Water.

The proposed works are to strengthen it and remove inappropriate previous repairs.

The deformation of the bridge is due to traffic overloading and collisions.

It is hoped that the work will protect the bridge for both future use, and

protect its heritage for enjoyment of future generations.

The application has been submitted by Moray Council.

In the past week, Moray Council has also determined some applications.

Elgin housing development will go ahead, with new signage at Coleburn Distillery approved by planning chiefs.

Elgin residential development

Plans to build hundreds of homes in Moray’s biggest town have been approved by planning chiefs.

The Bilbohall site in Elgin has been discussed for more than a decade and was initially part of the aborted Western Link Road project.

The development is for up to 200 affordable properties on the site that runs to the south of the railway line near Elgin High School.

This development will be built in four phases, starting on land nearest the school.

While part of the second phase will also include the construction of a “care village” comprising of 10 semi-detached bungalows plus 12 two- storey terraced properties set around a courtyard to provide accommodation for those with learning difficulties.

LUC represented Moray Council and Grampian Housing Association in the application.

Officials have previously said the development is in a bid to reduce the 3,500-strong waiting list in the region.

Signage at Elgin distillery

Signage will be erected at the main entrance of the Coleburn Distillery near Elgin.

The application was submitted by architects Farningham Planning Limited on behalf of D and M Winchester.

Further planning applications can be viewed using Moray Council’s portal.

