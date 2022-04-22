Elgin City South election preview: Seagulls and parking problems among the top concerns for voters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The seagull menace and illegal parking are two of the biggest issues facing residents in the Elgin City South ward.

A total of six candidates are campaigning for election to the three seats available in the area.

Peter Bloomfield, Conservative

Former RAF serviceman Peter Bloomfield is standing for the Conservatives.

With more than 35 years in the service, he is heavily involved with the RAF Association in Moray and is president of Lossiemouth Bowling Club.

He is keen to see mental health move up the agenda, and for illegal parking in the town centre to be addressed.

Mr Bloomfield said: “One of the main problems in the ward is parking. In Batchen Street and South Street people are parking in the loading bays, and you’re not allowed to use them even if you have a blue badge.

“It’s not policed, as the police in Elgin are stretched and they don’t have time to do traffic patrols.

“I would back the A96 dualling to be done, because Elgin at times is gridlocked, and I can’t get anywhere on a Friday afternoon as the traffic is just impossible.

“Seagulls are also a problem, not just in Elgin South but everywhere.

“Moray Council could contact householders and let them know what to do if they have a problem and how they can get a licence if they’ve being divebombed.

Mental health provision is also a concern, and one close to Mr Bloomfield’s heart after his own struggles in the past.

He said: “If it wasn’t for mental health nurses I wouldn’t be here.

“I tried to take my own life when I was in my 20s, but I was very lucky and they brought me back again.”

Paul Briggs, Independent

Engineer Paul Briggs has worked in the Falklands and Antarctica and is standing as an independent in the ward.

No stranger to politics, he was the lead for the campaign in Moray for the UK to leave the European Union. While on furlough during the Covid lockdown Mr Briggs worked as a volunteer picking up prescriptions and doing shopping for vulnerable people in the community.

He said: “Some people asked if I’d thought about standing for council, so I thought about it and decided to do it.

“There seems to be a problem with petty crime with people saying it seems to have gone up in the last few months. And there’s been complaints about the play park behind New Elgin Primary with litter.

“There’s issues with dog poo in some areas and there are lots and lots of seagulls that cause noise pollution.

“A lot of people are worried about their financial situation, and there are parking issues. But there does seem to be different issues in different parts of the ward.”

John Divers, Labour

John Divers has been a Labour councillor in Elgin for 23 years, with the last 15 spent representing Elgin South.

He is a former Navy serviceman and has also worked in the care sector.

Mr Divers said: “I have led the fight against the scourge of seagulls in Elgin, and I will keep fighting to deal with these pests that are blighting the lives of so many people.

“Over the last five years it has been challenging being the only Labour councillor in Moray and it’s great to see four other Labour candidates standing for election across the area.

“During that time I have worked with other councillors across party lines, and I’ve been integral in delivering the Moray Growth Deal that will see millions of pounds of investment in Elgin.

“I am Moray’s longest serving councillor and I’ve a reputation for working hard, attending parent council and community council meetings and representing the best interests of the folk in the ward. That hard work ethic and my duty of public service makes a real difference to our community.”

Michaela French, Independent

Avon lady and Open University law student Michaela French is standing as an independent after discovering disabled groups were told they could no longer use the Moray Resource Centre on Maisondieu Road in Elgin.

The centre, which has been closed for two years because of the Covid pandemic, was originally built for adults with physical and sensory disabilities and home to more than 20 groups.

She said: “I was horrified when I read what had happened, and just coming out of lockdown and the groups are not being allowed back into the building.”

Ms French added: “I’m standing for accountability, honesty and openness by listening, taking action and resolving issues.

“People’s concerns and needs are what Moray Council is there for, it’s supposed to be an interactive partnership, not about party political issues.

“I believe Moray Council needs to be more accountable and answerable to the community.”

Ms French went to school in Lossiemouth and forged a career in hospitality which took her to London. She returned to Moray 10 years ago.

Graham Leadbitter, SNP

SNP candidate Graham Leadbitter has represented the ward for the last 15 years and is the current leader of Moray Council.

He cites balancing the local authority’s budget while working with other councillors to do so as one of the achievements of the minority administration.

Mr Leadbitter said: “Over the 15 years I’ve worked well with other councillors in Elgin South and Elgin North to find ways of making positive improvements on a range of issues, including improvements to the town centre and over the problems associated with seagulls.

“I have a strong record of attending and contributing to community group meetings and parent councils, as well as the more formal meetings of Moray Council.

“We need to build and strengthen relationships with partners in Moray such as the NHS and Highlands and Islands Enterprise, as well as nationally with government.

“A really strong focus on the council’s finances will be required, as will maintaining investment in education and just transition as we work towards climate change targets, in which we will have significant opportunities as well as challenges.”

Bernard Salmon, Liberal Democrat

Liberal Democrat candidate Bernard Salmon has 20 years’ experience as a journalist, first as a sports editor, then as a sub-editor in Inverness before moving to Moray.

Originally from Kent, Mr Salmon is a keen runner and is involved with the Elgin Park Run.

Mr Salmon said: “We need to do more to regenerate the town centre and the High Street, if we are to give more reasons for people to visit the town centre, and see if we can support artistic, cultural and artisan businesses to get them to take on more units.

“We need to continue to invest in Moray’s people. Having been an unpaid carer and charity volunteer, I know the vast contribution made by carers, volunteers and community groups across Moray and we need to consider what additional support we can give.

“The council should also work alongside partners such as Moray College UHI to develop people’s skills to ensure everyone has access to good quality and well-paid jobs in the area.

“The council can also do more to tackle issues relating to climate change. We need better insulation for homes and more investment in things like solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.”