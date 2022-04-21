Link urged to consider Forres as possible ‘banking hub’ ahead of Moray town’s last branch closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Link urged to consider Forres as possible ‘banking hub’ ahead of Moray town’s last branch closing

By Ross Hempseed
April 21, 2022, 6:34 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 7:47 pm
Bank of Scotland has closed several branches across Scotland, as it moves to online.
Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has urged banking company Link to provide cash services in Forres after the closure of its last bank branch later this year.

Mr Lochhead has contacted Link to urge them to consider Forres as a potential “banking hub” so residents can easily access their money.

It comes after the Bank of Scotland announced it planned to close its Forres premises, the last bank branch in the Moray town, in July.

Following the closure, residents will have a minimum 10-mile journey to Nairn or Elgin to visit a bank counter.

Several bank branches across the UK have been closed as the banking industry moves online.

cash services
Additional cash services provided by Link may help Forres residents after the last bank in town closes.

Link, which operates the UK’s largest cash machine network, has assessed bank branch closures and decided whether to provide additional cash access.

The firm confirmed an assessment of additional cash services in Forres will happen after the Bank of Scotland branch closes.

Link urged to offer cash services in Forres

Nick Quin, head of financial inclusion at Link, said: “Link is committed to protecting access to cash, and has recently taken on a role as the coordinating body to independently assess the impact of changes to banking services on communities.

“Once Link has been told about a planned closure, we assess whether the community’s needs will still be met even after the closure has taken place.

“If we decide that a new service will be needed, we work with the firms who have signed up to the initiative to provide it.

“As there will be no banking services in Forres following the closure of its bank branches, Link will be considering whether additional services are required in the town as part of this process.”

Richard Lochhead.

Speaking about the closure, Mr Lochhead said: “Plans to close the last bank branch in Forres have come as a huge blow to the local community and I know there are serious concerns about the impact on local businesses and people who are unable to bank online.”

Following a meeting with the Bank of Scotland, where he attempted to convince executives to reconsider the closure, Mr Lochhead spoke to Link urging them to act.

He added: “Link has indicated that there is a strict set of criteria that they must apply but will be visiting Forres in the near future as part of their considerations.

“I’ve asked to meet with Link and intend to make the case for a banking hub facility in the town because frankly, it strikes me as ridiculous that the second largest community in Moray will be left without a single bank branch.”

