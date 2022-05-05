How can Elgin High Street be saved? Shoppers and businesses share their thoughts on the future of the town centre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Business leaders and shoppers have revealed their thoughts on the future of Elgin High Street ahead of today’s council elections.

The town has lost the likes of Clarks, Burton, Game and Edinburgh Woollen Mill during the pandemic’s financial storm.

Before Covid, Elgin had a 6.8% vacancy rate in the centre – nearly half the Scottish average at the time of 12.9%.

Efforts to fill smaller vacancies have been successful but the big empty units have proved hard to shift.

Future of the High Street

In March, a study revealed 105 units lay completely empty across the region.

Richard Cumming, who manages Sirology, said that Moray Council needs to be more proactive rather than reactive.

He said: “Better accessibility and general care is needed for Elgin, especially with the sad state of the streets.

“We are already at a disadvantage as footfall is still low because the likes of the council employee aren’t back to work in the offices.

“Streets aren’t clean and parking charges is an ongoing issue.

“It is disheartening that Moray Council aren’t proactive but reactive and we have to complain for something to be done.

“The council should look to open up the High Street as you are coming from the Ladyhill side as there is a lot of businesses and hospitality on offer.

“With car parking charges, we have to justify why people should pay £1.50 for an hour to come to Elgin.”

Mr Cumming says he is hoping that the new councillors can engage more with businesses and sees residential units as the way forward to breathe new life into Elgin.

Calls for more accommodation in Elgin town centre

Sarah Medcraf, chief executive of Moray Chamber of Commerce urged candidates at the upcoming council elections to support the business sector bounce back.

She said: “We want candidates to rally for growth locally by committing to restore business and consumer confidence to pre-pandemic, help our hardest hit sectors such as tourism and retail fully recover by opposing new business taxes and levies and finally for support to reform Scotland’s long overdue business rates regime.

“We need to act now to help create an environment for businesses to flourish and thrive.”

Strategic planning and development manager Gary Templeton, who is leading work on the Elgin masterplan, previously told the P&J: “Even before Covid the town centre was under so much pressure with the changing nature of online retail and pressures to try to increase footfall.

“Town centre accommodation will help create an evening economy and increase all day round activity.

“Everyone comments the Elgin centre is dead at five o’clock which we can all recognise and we need to change that.”

Sad state for High Street

Gary Roberts, 71, who is retired and lives in Fochabers said the Elgin High Street is in a sad state.

He said: “When you walk down the High Street, it is sad to see closed shops. The Poundland development is a horrible site and needs finished as soon as possible to allow better access.”

Sarah Rodgers, a 30-year-old supermarket worker from Forres, said she would like to see empty units on the High Street transformed into flats and eating places.

She said: “I think the way forward is to turn these empty buildings into flats or restaurants.

“This is because if there is more people living in the centre it would mean more people are using the businesses on daily basis and increase footfall.”

‘High Street needs to adapt to survive’

Joiner Rob Ross, from Rothes, says times have changed and the Elgin High Street needs to adapt.

He said: “I think these days, town centres are moving away from traditional retail shops to restaurants and experiences.

“The Elgin High Street needs to adapt as quickly as possible to ensure it survives.

“At times it’s beginning to look like a ghost town.”