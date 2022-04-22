First pieces of new Lossiemouth bridge arrive on lorries ahead of construction beginning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
First pieces of new Lossiemouth bridge arrive on lorries ahead of construction beginning

By David Mackay
April 22, 2022, 5:48 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 5:48 pm
Two sections of the new bridge have arrived in Lossiemouth. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
The first pieces of the new £1.8million Lossiemouth bridge have arrived in the town on the back of lorries.

Two sections of the crossing that will be lifted into place across the River Lossie rolled into the community on Friday.

Eventually, four pieces of the much-anticipated new bridge will be transported by contractors Beaver Bridges from their factory in Shrewsbury to Lossiemouth.

The bridge sections navigated some precarious sections in Lossiemouth. All photos: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Clifton Road was closed on Friday to allow the large sections of bridge, which will span 246ft, to be dropped off.

A massive crane large enough to reach over to the other side of the river will be set up at the waterfront on Sunday.

Specialist crews will then lift one section each day into place on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Beaver Bridges expects the new bridge will be open to the public by the end of May in time for the summer season.

And some said it wouldn’t happen……..to be continued…..

The project will restore access to Lossiemouth’s East Beach, which is estimated to be worth £1.5million to the local economy every year.

Beach-goers have been unable to get to the sands since summer 2019 after the 100-year-old wooden bridge buckled under the weight of sun-seekers.

It was immediately sealed off due to safety concerns and is due to be demolished after the new bridge is open.

The bridge sections have been taken to the waterfron

