Work finally begins on Lossiemouth’s new East Beach Bridge

The first section of the new Lossiemouth Bridge has been lowered into place.

A crowd gathered in front of the construction site to watch the first bridge section be lowered, ready for installation.

Once complete, the £1.8million East Beach Bridge will give locals and holidaymakers access to the beach once more, which will be a welcome boost for businesses.

The town has been badly hit since the previous crossing was shut amid safety concerns in July 2019.

Last Friday, the first two sections of the bridge rolled into Lossiemouth on the back of two massive trucks.

Around 30 people turned out today to watch the first section be lifted out over the sandy shores near the river, with the other three being lifted over the coming days.

Workers were seen securing the bridge section onto a support column located in the middle of river below.

The work, carried out by Beaver Bridges, is being shown via a webcam live stream that will document the project’s progress.

While work is being carried out, Clifton Road on the waterfront is closed.

Following the completion of the project, Moray Council will take on the responsibility for maintaining the bridge.