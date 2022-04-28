Review of mental health services and push to re-open Dr Gray’s maternity unit included in Moray Lib Dem manifesto

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray Liberal Democrats are planning to focus on local issues rather than fight with opposition parties over the constitution.

The party has issued this promise, should voters decide to vote for the Lib Dems on May 5.

They have claimed that Moray people have been getting a “bad deal” from both the SNP and Conservatives in the local authority due to their obsession with fighting each other.

Last month, Audit Scotland warned that in-fighting between councillors is slowing down the local authority’s pandemic recovery.

Local issues at the centre of manifesto

The Liberal Democrats have said that their manifesto’s focus is on addressing community and local concerns.

“Liberal Democrats will always put local issues first and be champions of democracy in our communities.

“We will fight for community, equality and change now, not just before another election.

“Our councillors will hold regular residents’ surveys to find out the problems facing residents every day, not just before an election”, they add.

Moray Liberal Democrats have already made their first gain of the 2022 council elections.

Christopher Price will be declared as a councillor for Buckie on May 6 after only three candidates came forward for the three member ward.

The ward is the only one that has been uncontested in Moray.

‘I promise loyalty and dedication’

Mr Price, who currently works for the Ministry of Defence at RAF Lossiemouth, expressed his delight and added he will put his local community first.

He said: “My priorities will be to ensure local voices are heard and by working with the local community we’ll make Buckie a prosperous area for current and future generations.

“I’ll promise to serve the people of Buckie Ward with loyalty and dedication.

“If you need me to raise an issue or if you need someone to confide in I will always make myself available.”

Meanwhile Elgin North candidate Neil Alexander added: “Dr Gray’s Hospital and the maternity services are an issue. People should not be travelling along the A96 to bring a child into the world, it’s not on.

“I think Moray is getting a bad deal from both sides. They (the SNP and the Conservatives) are so obsessed with fighting each other they don’t put their constituents first.

“I like to think I’m a new voice that cares about the community and who lives in the area.”

Review of mental health services

The Liberal Democrats say they vow to push health secretary Humza Yousaf to accelerate the re-opening of Dr Gray’s clinical services including the maternity unit.

Liberal Democrats say NHS Grampian’s warning that it could take up to 10 years for a consultant-led maternity unit to return is not good enough.

The party also wish to review mental health services available to the people of Moray, as well as finding venues for groups like Elgin Men’s Shed to hold regular meetings.

Push for A96 dualling

The Lib Dems will also ramp up urgent pressure needed to ensure the completion of the A96 dualling project.

They say: “Connecting our community to the rest of Scotland would improve a lot for Moray.”

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty six seats are up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other.