Lollipop crossings could return permanently at Moray’s most dangerous crossings if voters put faith in Labour

Lollipop crossings could be restored permanently at Moray’s most dangerous crossings, if voters put their faith in Labour.

Moray’s Labour candidates have unveiled their manifesto – ‘a better council for a

stronger, fairer recovery in Moray’ – with the countdown ticking down until polling day.

A total of five candidates have been put forward by Labour.

Education pledges

Labour will seek to immediately restore lollipop crossings on an interim basis to all sites not currently served by a pelican crossing, and on a permanent basis at the most dangerous crossings.

In 2019, the local authority became the first in Scotland to scrap lollipop men and women, saving £120,000 at a time when it faced serious financial troubles.

However, the move sparked fury, with posters being put up accusing council officials of “gambling with children’s lives”.

Meanwhile, a scheme is proposed to encourage local people to train as teachers without having to leave Moray.

As well as ensuring the education side of the council is properly resourced in order to advertise jobs in a timely manner and maintain an up-to-date supply teacher list.

Leisure and tourism

Labour will seek to re-open public toilets across Moray.

The party wants to diversify Moray’s cultural offering and evaluate the council’s existing estate to identify suitable spaces where young artists and musicians can develop.

What are Labour’s promises for housing and gull crisis?

Moray Labour has set a target of 1,200 houses for social rent in the region for the next five years.

The party proposes that the council works with NatureScot to develop a Moray-wide seabird plan.

As well as seeking to control nesting in urban areas through targeted nest control, public education, and installation of seagull-proof bins,

It is hoped the strategy will enhance natural nesting sites so that gulls have alternative breeding spaces rather than residential rooftops.

Health and transport remain key topics

Labour has promised to fight to retain public sector provision of care services in Moray.

They will support non-profit organisations and worker co-operatives in bidding for

National Care Service contracts.

They have also pledged to continue to support Moray Alcohol and Drug Partnership, and develop a local drug and alcohol policy.

The party will work with NHS Grampian to explore creative ways of solving the current recruitment crisis and secure Dr Gray’s status as a thriving hospital

As well as investment into mental health services.

Labour vows to campaign for investment in public transport, including regulation of buses and increased rail services between Inverness and Aberdeen.

They will push for the establishment of a zero-emission local Moray bus service run by the local authority.

The party backs the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen dualling project.

‘Reverse the decline we have seen in recent years’

Moray Council’s Labour group leader John Divers hopes to see more colleagues elected in the upcoming election to reverse Moray’s decline.

Mr Divers said: “Over the last five years it has been challenging being the only Labour councillor in Moray and it’s great to see four other Labour candidates standing for election across the area.

This year, Labour in Moray is running our largest slate of candidates in almost 20 years, with a mixture of experience and new ideas.

“If elected, it is our intention to use the influence of our larger group of councillors to reverse the decline we have seen in recent years.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty six seats are up for grabs across 8 multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two listed as other.