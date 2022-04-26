42-year-old man killed in lorry crash near Elgin golf course

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
42-year-old man killed in lorry crash near Elgin golf course

By Lauren Taylor
April 26, 2022, 2:21 pm Updated: April 26, 2022, 9:18 pm
Birnie Road is sealed off after a pedestrian was hit by a HGV. Supplied by DCT Media.
Birnie Road is sealed off after a pedestrian was hit by a HGV. Supplied by DCT Media.

A man has died after being hit by a lorry in Elgin.

Emergency services were called to Birnie Road, near the golf course, at around 10am this morning.

The road has remained shut for most of the day but was reopened at 7.30pm.

The road remains closed and police are still at the scene. Supplied by DCT Media.

A collision investigation is under way.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the crash was between a HGV and a pedestrian.

She said: “Officers received reports of a crash involving a HGV and a pedestrian on an unclassified road, known locally as Birnie Road, in Elgin. It was reported around 10am on Tuesday, April 26.

“Emergency services attended and a 42-year-old man, the pedestrian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road adjacent to the golf course was closed while enquiries into the crash were carried out but has now re-opened.”

As part of the investigation officers were later seen examining a black Volkswagen in Edgar Road. The car was seen within a police cordon with an officer looking at the wheels.

A total of nine officers were seen to be carrying out inquiries on Edgar Road and examining the car.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were in attendance on Edgar Road in Elgin as part of enquiries into the crash near Elgin Golf Course, which was reported around 10am on Tuesday, 26 April, 2022.”

