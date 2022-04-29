Moray SNP group targets administration return and pledges to work with other councillors to ensure the region thrives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray SNP group has unveiled its manifesto, as it bids for re-election to the administration.

Ahead of the upcoming local government elections, the party has pledged to work with other councillors to ensure the region thrives.

Since summer 2018, the group has served as a minority administration after the Tories quit their coalition with a group of independents amid a row about the senior management of the authority.

Now the party is looking to lead the local authority once again.

A total of nine candidates have been put forward by the SNP.

The SNP has already won a seat

Moray SNP has already claimed its first win of the 2022 council elections.

Sonya Warren will return as a councillor for Buckie and will be declared on polling day after only three candidates came forward for the three member ward.

The ward is the only uncontested one in Moray.

Promise to deliver Moray Growth Deal

Inside its manifesto, the SNP candidates promise to deliver the Moray Growth Deal efficiently and ensure it benefits every community.

They hope to support businesses, talent and growing social enterprise.

As well as investigate opportunities for HGV driver welfare facilities, maintain investment in commercial and leisure harbours and support inward investment in particularly related to offshore renewables.

The SNP wants to reinstate Moray Towns Partnership within the lifetime of the next council.

This partnership brings Buckie, Forres, Keith and Lossiemouth together to bring economic benefits which was previously run between 2009 and 2018.

What are SNP’s promises for housing and education?

Education and housing remain vital for voters.

The group pledges to support the Scottish Government’s plan of 100,000 affordable houses across Scotland over the next 10 years.

The party promises that 10% of new builds across the region will be accessible housing.

It is proposed that at least two community campuses that combine education and community facilities will be built within eight years.

The first will be delivered within four years.

They will also maintain investment in closing the attainment gap and support Scottish Government’s free music tuition.

Health and infrastructure remain key topics

The SNP has promised to fully support investment in local health services such as the replacement of the Keith Health Centre.

While remaining committed to the reintroduction of consultant-led maternity services at Dr Gray’s Hospital in a safe and sustainable way.

Investment in mental health services and bid to make health and social care roles more attractive to address recruitment challenges.

The SNP is vowing to campaign for improved rail services and improve bus links within Moray.

They will also support improvements on A95, A98 and A9.

The party backs the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen dualling project.

‘Prepared to work with other groups to make Moray thrive’

Graham Leadbitter, leader of the SNP Moray Council group, says the group is building on their “track record” of balancing the council finances and addressing the region’s problems.

Mr Leadbitter added that working together will be “important” to ensure the success of Moray.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty-six seats are up for grabs across 8 multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two listed as other.