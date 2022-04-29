Potholes and A96 upgrades at the centre of Moray Conservatives’ plan for the new council term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Potholes and A96 upgrades at the centre of Moray Conservatives’ plan for the new council term

By Sean McAngus
April 29, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 29, 2022, 7:35 pm
Tory's youngest candidate Amber Dunbar.
Tory's youngest candidate Amber Dunbar.

The Moray Conservative group has launched its manifesto ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The party wants to deliver positive change in Moray.

The group is currently without a group leader as Tim Eagle stepped down after five years serving the Buckie community.

The group served as the opposition party from summer 2018 to 2022.

This comes after the Tories quit their coalition with a group of independents amid a row about the senior management of the authority.

The Moray Tories have already made their first gain of 2022 council elections.

Neil McLennan will be declared as a Buckie councillor on polling day after only three candidates came forward for the three member ward.

The ward is the only one uncontested in Moray.

Promise to fight for fairer funding deal

Inside its manifesto, the Conservative candidates promise to fight for a fairer funding deal for Moray Council.

A total of 11 candidates have been put forward by the Tories.

Moray Council.

What are the key priorities for the Tories?

The Scottish Conservatives wants to increase Moray Council’s road maintenance budget to start work on fixing the huge number of potholes across Moray.

The group says it will urge the Scottish Government to deliver the A96 upgrade in the most efficient and timely way possible.

The A96 had been due a full upgrade.

They will look at the school estate which they believe is not fit for purpose and requires firm commitment to ensure the very best schools and learning settings for Moray children.

Amid the increase in fly-tipping and aggressive gulls, the party will promote proper use of local recycling and waste facilities in an effort to tackle these problems.

They also aim to have an education campaign to prevent littering.

Health promises

The group is calling for the replacement of the Turner Memorial Hospital and Health Centre in Keith, as well as the reopening of the Seafield Hospital Minor Injuries Unit in Buckie.

The Tories vow to pressure the Scottish Government to set out clear milestones and timescales for the restoration of  consultant maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

They are also promising to pressure officials to follow up on the vow of recovery beds at a new facility which weren’t delivered following the closure of Leanchoil Hospital.

Dr Gray’s Hospital.

The Tories would like to see reduced red tape and less excessive rules in planning for individual private homeowners and small businesses.

They also want to look at opportunities to re-purpose empty buildings in town centres
and look at brownfield sites for development.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty-six seats are up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other.

Voters will take to the polls on May 5

