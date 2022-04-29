Potholes and A96 upgrades at the centre of Moray Conservatives’ plan for the new council term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Moray Conservative group has launched its manifesto ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

The party wants to deliver positive change in Moray.

The group is currently without a group leader as Tim Eagle stepped down after five years serving the Buckie community.

The group served as the opposition party from summer 2018 to 2022.

This comes after the Tories quit their coalition with a group of independents amid a row about the senior management of the authority.

The Moray Tories have already made their first gain of 2022 council elections.

Neil McLennan will be declared as a Buckie councillor on polling day after only three candidates came forward for the three member ward.

The ward is the only one uncontested in Moray.

Promise to fight for fairer funding deal

Inside its manifesto, the Conservative candidates promise to fight for a fairer funding deal for Moray Council.

A total of 11 candidates have been put forward by the Tories.

What are the key priorities for the Tories?

The Scottish Conservatives wants to increase Moray Council’s road maintenance budget to start work on fixing the huge number of potholes across Moray.

The group says it will urge the Scottish Government to deliver the A96 upgrade in the most efficient and timely way possible.

They will look at the school estate which they believe is not fit for purpose and requires firm commitment to ensure the very best schools and learning settings for Moray children.

Amid the increase in fly-tipping and aggressive gulls, the party will promote proper use of local recycling and waste facilities in an effort to tackle these problems.

They also aim to have an education campaign to prevent littering.

Health promises

The group is calling for the replacement of the Turner Memorial Hospital and Health Centre in Keith, as well as the reopening of the Seafield Hospital Minor Injuries Unit in Buckie.

The Tories vow to pressure the Scottish Government to set out clear milestones and timescales for the restoration of consultant maternity services at Dr Gray’s.

They are also promising to pressure officials to follow up on the vow of recovery beds at a new facility which weren’t delivered following the closure of Leanchoil Hospital.

The Tories would like to see reduced red tape and less excessive rules in planning for individual private homeowners and small businesses.

They also want to look at opportunities to re-purpose empty buildings in town centres

and look at brownfield sites for development.

42 candidates to battle it out

A total of 42 candidates have put their names forward for election on May 5.

Twenty-six seats are up for grabs across eight multi-member wards.

One ward has already been determined as only three candidates came forward for the three-member ward of Buckie.

There are six Independents, nine SNP, six Liberal Democrats, 11 Conservative, five Labour, three Green and two candidates listed as other.