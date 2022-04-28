Investigation launched after late-night blaze at a home in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Investigation launched after late-night blaze at a home in Elgin

By Lauren Taylor
April 28, 2022, 3:00 pm Updated: April 28, 2022, 5:50 pm

An investigation has been launched after fire crews battled a late-night blaze at a home in Elgin into the early hours of the morning.

The alarm was raised around 11.40pm.

Four appliances were sent to tackle the house fire on Pluscarden Road, across from Grove Care home.

Crews used a main jet, four hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to bring the fire under control, and the stop message was received at 1.30am.

An investigation has been launched following the late-night blaze. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Officers were called to the fire shortly after midnight.

A spokesman said: “A joint investigation will be carried out with the fire service, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

The bungalow has been badly damaged by the flames. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

No one was injured in the blaze.

