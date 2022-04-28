Investigation launched after late-night blaze at a home in Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation has been launched after fire crews battled a late-night blaze at a home in Elgin into the early hours of the morning.

The alarm was raised around 11.40pm.

Four appliances were sent to tackle the house fire on Pluscarden Road, across from Grove Care home.

Crews used a main jet, four hose reel jets and a thermal image camera to bring the fire under control, and the stop message was received at 1.30am.

Officers were called to the fire shortly after midnight.

A spokesman said: “A joint investigation will be carried out with the fire service, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

No one was injured in the blaze.