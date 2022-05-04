Special music celebration for 30th birthday of Moray Concert Brass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Special music celebration for 30th birthday of Moray Concert Brass

By Joanna Bremner
May 4, 2022, 12:52 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:13 pm
Steven Tubbs, Elizabeth Patterson, Louise Gray and Aileen Robertson from Moray Concert Brass. Photo by Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Moray Concert Brass band is celebrating their 30th birthday with a series of celebrations, kicking off with a concert next weekend.

The Elgin concert will feature an eclectic mix of music suitable for all tastes.

Since 1992, the band has been entertaining audiences in Moray with their performances.

This May, members past and present are set to reunite on stage for the concert, showcasing the best music from the last three decades.

The band are a skilled group of performers, having participated in the European Youth Brass Band Championships back in 2000, where they outshone groups from both England and Wales to come sixth place.

The band also provide fantastic opportunities for young brass and percussion players in the area to get a taste of music and performing.

Band founder, Glenn Munro, will be the conductor for the concert.

Moray Concert Brass has always had a wide repertoire, from pop classics to film scores and everything in between,” he said.

“It really will be a great evening’s entertainment.”

Continuing celebrations

These celebrations will continue over the summer with a performance to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The band will be playing in Elgin and Lossiemouth to mark the celebrations on June 5 and at the Hopeman Gala on July 23.

The band will head to Oban for their summer tour and the celebrations will culminate with a special concert on August 27 in Elgin Town Hall.

This event will feature special guest, Mike Lovett, principal trumpet of the Grammy-nominated John Wilson Orchestra and trombone ensemble Aeris Brass.

Moray Concert Brass conductor and founder Glenn Munro is delighted to finally get back to performing.

“After a difficult two years for everyone, it is great to be getting back to performing again and hopefully providing the people of Moray with some great musical events right on their doorstep,” said Mr Munro.

The 30th birthday concert will take place on Saturday, May 14 in St Giles Church, Elgin. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8, £6 for concession and can be booked in advance through their website. 

