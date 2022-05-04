Special music celebration for 30th birthday of Moray Concert Brass

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Concert Brass band is celebrating their 30th birthday with a series of celebrations, kicking off with a concert next weekend.

The Elgin concert will feature an eclectic mix of music suitable for all tastes.

Since 1992, the band has been entertaining audiences in Moray with their performances.

This May, members past and present are set to reunite on stage for the concert, showcasing the best music from the last three decades.

The band are a skilled group of performers, having participated in the European Youth Brass Band Championships back in 2000, where they outshone groups from both England and Wales to come sixth place.

The band also provide fantastic opportunities for young brass and percussion players in the area to get a taste of music and performing.

Band founder, Glenn Munro, will be the conductor for the concert.

“Moray Concert Brass has always had a wide repertoire, from pop classics to film scores and everything in between,” he said.

“It really will be a great evening’s entertainment.”

Continuing celebrations

These celebrations will continue over the summer with a performance to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The band will be playing in Elgin and Lossiemouth to mark the celebrations on June 5 and at the Hopeman Gala on July 23.

The band will head to Oban for their summer tour and the celebrations will culminate with a special concert on August 27 in Elgin Town Hall.

This event will feature special guest, Mike Lovett, principal trumpet of the Grammy-nominated John Wilson Orchestra and trombone ensemble Aeris Brass.

“After a difficult two years for everyone, it is great to be getting back to performing again and hopefully providing the people of Moray with some great musical events right on their doorstep,” said Mr Munro.

The 30th birthday concert will take place on Saturday, May 14 in St Giles Church, Elgin. Doors will open at 7pm and the concert will begin at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £8, £6 for concession and can be booked in advance through their website.