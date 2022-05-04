Investigation into increase in deliberate flares launched in Buckie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Investigation into increase in deliberate flares launched in Buckie

By Lottie Hood
May 4, 2022, 12:36 pm Updated: May 4, 2022, 4:07 pm
Sign that reads Welcome to Buckie Historic Fishing Town.

A police investigation has been launched following an increase in flares being set off in the Buckie area in recent months.

Flares are usually used to communicate that a person or vessel is in distress.

However, there have been a number of cases in Buckie where it appears flares have been set off deliberately.

In each case of a flare being used, the Coastguard has to send teams to investigate and offer assistance if needed.

If they do not find the casing from the flare, they have to continue the search. This can waste precious time and resources.

Police are currently investigating the incidents in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers have been made aware of a number of incidents recently where flares have been set off deliberately in the Buckie area of Moray.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“Following inquiries a number of flares were recovered from a derelict property in the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal