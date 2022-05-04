Investigation into increase in deliberate flares launched in Buckie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A police investigation has been launched following an increase in flares being set off in the Buckie area in recent months.

Flares are usually used to communicate that a person or vessel is in distress.

However, there have been a number of cases in Buckie where it appears flares have been set off deliberately.

In each case of a flare being used, the Coastguard has to send teams to investigate and offer assistance if needed.

If they do not find the casing from the flare, they have to continue the search. This can waste precious time and resources.

Police are currently investigating the incidents in the area.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers have been made aware of a number of incidents recently where flares have been set off deliberately in the Buckie area of Moray.

“There were no reports of injuries.

“Following inquiries a number of flares were recovered from a derelict property in the area.

“Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”