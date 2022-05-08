Plans for an avenue of 58 lime trees in an Elgin park have been scrapped

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Proposals for an avenue of lime trees through Cooper Park in Elgin as part of celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee have been scrapped.

A total of 58 trees were to be planted on each side of a path running from Grant Lodge to Deanshaugh Bridge to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

However, it would have cost around £40,000 over a two year period to care for the trees.

Each one would also need 20 litres of water every second day to ensure their survival.

Instead seven lime trees – one for each decade of the Queen’s reign – will be placed in the area between the pond and the sports pitches.

The proposal is part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project that is encouraging schools, groups and individuals to plant trees to mark the jubilee.

It is being led by the Lord Lieutenants of Moray and Banffshire along with a steering group including the deputy lieutenants, representatives from the local authority’s education, planning and lands and parks services, as well as two councillors.

Eddie Wallace, a member of Elgin Community Council, criticised the original plan for the avenue trees through the park.

He said: “I’m delighted it’s not going ahead.

“There was a big festival in the park a few weeks ago, and I can’t imagine what that would have been like if there had been trees down the path.

“I like the new idea of the seven trees, it’s much more sensible.”

Alastair Kennedy, chairman of the community council, has been involved in discussions about the Cooper Park lime trees.

He said: “£20,000 a year to water the 58 trees was a ridiculous amount of money, and there were concerns about the avenue of trees cutting through the park.

“This seems to be a more suitable arrangement.

“I think folk will be happier with it and this option still marks the jubilee.”

John Stuart, the Earl of Moray, chairman of the Queen’s Green Canopy committee in Moray, said the group will take responsibility for maintaining the avenue of trees.

He added: “The number of trees we’ve planted has been reduced from 58 to seven, to reflect the number of decades the Queen has been on the throne.

“Due to an unexpectedly high costing maintenance quote received after the original plan was made, the decision to reduce the number was agreed by the committee, including elected members of Moray Council, council officers, and in consultation with Elgin Community Council.”