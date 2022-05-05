‘I won’t pre-empt those discussions’: Humza Yousaf silent on decade wait for Moray maternity services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I won’t pre-empt those discussions’: Humza Yousaf silent on decade wait for Moray maternity services

By Adele Merson
May 5, 2022, 11:42 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 12:41 pm
The health secretary said he would not "pre-empt" discussions on timescales.
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to answer claims it could take up to 10 years to fully restore maternity services in Moray.

Dr Gray’s consultant-led unit was temporarily downgraded in summer 2018 due to a staff shortage.

Families have since faced trips to Aberdeen and Inverness to give birth.

Four years on, the unit is still not reinstated.

NHS Grampian warns it could take up to 10 years to be in a position where most women can give birth in Elgin.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross challenged the SNP minister on the timescales at Holyrood on Thursday.

Mr Yousaf refused to deny the wait could be this long or acknowledge that a wait of this length would be “unacceptable” for Moray mums and families.

He told MSPs that the unit will move to “model four” by the summer. This includes enhanced specialist ante-natal and post-natal care in Dr Gray’s to “vastly reduce” the need for women from Moray to travel to access these services.

The health secretary said a timetable will be published “later in the year” towards a full consultant-led maternity unit.

However, NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscow told health board members last month that it could take seven to 10 years for full services to be restored. 

‘I won’t pre-empt those discussions’

Speaking in parliament, Mr Yousaf said: “As Douglas Ross well knows, as I’ve met with him, I’ve met with campaigners locally, I’ve met with clinicians at Dr Gray’s as well as Raigmore too, that this government has stated, I have stated, that model six is our end destination.

“I’ve committed to a timetable of this summer for model four in the interim and a timetable later in the year towards model six.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf.

“So I won’t pre-empt those discussions that are ongoing but both health boards – NHS Grampian and NHS Highland – are crucial to model four and then on to model six.

“They both know very clearly that I expect urgency and pace but also that we must do this in a way for the women involved and their unborn children in a safe and sustainable way.”

Mums being put in ‘dangerous situations’

Keep Mum, a campaign group fighting to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s, have welcomed a return to a consultant-led unit for mums in the region.

But they continue to have “pressing questions”, including around timescales for the return of services.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Ross, who is a Moray MP and Highlands and Islands MSP, said: “I gave Humza Yousaf the opportunity to state that a 10-year wait was unacceptable, and he refused to do so.

“Local campaigners have been working non-stop to get this vital service back in Moray, but it seems for NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government that this could be a very long way off.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

“There are far too many examples of mums-to-be and families being put in dangerous situations because of the downgrade to the maternity services in Moray, therefore it must be a priority for government and NHS Grampian to get things back up and running as quickly as possible.

“Just one day more waiting for a return to consultant-led maternity services in Moray puts lives at risk.

“I hate to think what could happen if we are expected to wait another ten years for the level of service that is so clearly required here in Moray.”

TIMELINE: Key dates in the campaign to restore maternity services at Dr Gray’s in Elgin

