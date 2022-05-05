‘He will be missed’ police name man who died following fatal crash on Birnie Road, Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

‘He will be missed’ police name man who died following fatal crash on Birnie Road, Elgin

By Louise Glen
May 5, 2022, 12:31 pm
Birnie Road was sealed off following the crash.
Birnie Road was sealed off following the crash.

Police have confirmed the identity of a Banff man who died in a road traffic crash in Elgin.

42-year-old David Anderson from the Macduff area was a pedestrian involved in the collision with a HGV which happened around 10am on Tuesday April 26 on Birnie Road.

Police and ambulance services attended, but Mr Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the HGV was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

‘He will be missed a lot’

The road was closed for around nine hour hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Mr Anderson’s family had said: “He will be missed a lot.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of Inverurie Road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with David’s family at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries so far have established that David is believed to have travelled southwards from the Dr Gray’s Hospital area via the Edgar Road area to Birnie Road near Elgin Golf Course.

Inquiries are ongoing

“David is described as being slim build, average height with a bushy ginger beard and, at the time, was wearing a black and white striped top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He continued: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information, or who may have seen the him prior to the crash and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures either David or the vehicle to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0804 of April 26.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal