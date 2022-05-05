‘He will be missed’ police name man who died following fatal crash on Birnie Road, Elgin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed the identity of a Banff man who died in a road traffic crash in Elgin.

42-year-old David Anderson from the Macduff area was a pedestrian involved in the collision with a HGV which happened around 10am on Tuesday April 26 on Birnie Road.

Police and ambulance services attended, but Mr Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the HGV was uninjured.

‘He will be missed a lot’

The road was closed for around nine hour hours to allow for a full collision investigation to take place.

Mr Anderson’s family had said: “He will be missed a lot.”

Sergeant Craig McNeill, of Inverurie Road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with David’s family at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries so far have established that David is believed to have travelled southwards from the Dr Gray’s Hospital area via the Edgar Road area to Birnie Road near Elgin Golf Course.

Inquiries are ongoing

“David is described as being slim build, average height with a bushy ginger beard and, at the time, was wearing a black and white striped top, grey tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

He continued: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and we are appealing for anyone with any information, or who may have seen the him prior to the crash and has not already spoken to officers, to get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash cam footage which captures either David or the vehicle to get in contact, as they may be able to assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0804 of April 26.