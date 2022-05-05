Confidence high among major parties as Moray votes for its new council

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All the major parties are confident of success as people go to the polls to elect a new Moray Council.

Voting got under way at 7am – with the exception of the Buckie area.

Instead of a ballot being carried out in the ward, Conservative Neil McLennan, Liberal Democrat Christopher Price and Sonya Warren for the SNP were all declared councillors for the area this morning by returning officer Denise Whitworth.

With only three candidates standing for the three seats available, there was no need for a ballot.

A total of 39 candidates will are contesting the remaining 23 seats across the seven other wards in the council area including 10 Conservatives, eight SNP, six independents, five Liberal Democrats, five Labour, three Greens, one for Sovereignty and one for the Scottish Family Party.

Campaign organiser for the Conservatives, Amber Dunbar, is standing in Elgin North.

She said: “The turn out is looking good from what I’ve seen so far, and as always in elections there are ups and downs throughout the day.

“We have the most candidates and that’s positive, and it looks like we’re getting our voters out.

“We’re looking forward to getting on with the job.”

Greens ‘quietly optimistic’

Rebecca Kail is one of three Green candidates in the election, the most the party has fielded in Moray.

She said: “There are people who don’t really like to vote, but when they hear the topics we’re canvassing on they’re quite encouraged to vote for us. So we’re quietly optimistic.

“Having three Green candidates gives people a greater choice of who to vote for, and the possibility of change in the council.”

Election agent for the five Labour candidates Stuart MacLennan is confident the party will increase its numbers from their single councillor at the moment.

He said: “Voting seems brisk generally speaking, but the evening will determine what the turn out will be.

Labour ‘confident’ of councillor gains

“We’re confident we will be gaining voter share and seats. There’s one seat we’re extremely confident about and we could be in with a chance in other areas.”

Liberal Democrat candidate for Keith and Cullen Leslie Tarr is hopeful the party can add to their new member already declared.

He said: “In Moray I would like to think we could have one more councillor along with Chris Price in Buckie. The feedback we’ve been getting is positive.

“It is the first time I’ve run in an election, and if we get a share of the vote it will give us something to build on. But until the count is over you just don’t know.”

SNP candidate for Elgin South Graham Leadbitter felt after a slow start at the polls this morning people were beginning to venture out.

Tories, SNP and Lib Dems in positive mood

He said: “We’re aiming to get all nine of our candidates standing in, and we’re getting very positive feedback from folk.

“It’s really important that people use their vote, and as the polls don’t close until 10pm there’s time to do it.”

Derek Ross is standing as an independent in Speyside Glenlivet and has been round all the poll stations in the ward.

He said: “Voting was slowish but there are a lot of postal votes so it’s difficult to know because of that.

“It’s like waiting for the exam results to come out. All will be revealed at the count tomorrow.”

There are around 17,800 people eligible to use a postal vote for today’s election in Moray, around a third of the electorate.

The count will take place in Elgin Town Hall tomorrow from 9am, with the full results expected around lunchtime.