SNP seeking a ‘progressive’ coalition to lead Moray Council

The SNP are seeking talks with other parties to form a ‘progressive’ coalition to take Moray Council forward.

Although the Conservatives are the biggest party with all their 11 candidates being voted in, the SNP is the first out of the blocks to offer up discussions with others with the aim of forming an administration.

The SNP have eight elected members, having failed to have David Bremner re-elected in Fochabers Lhanbryde where the party had two candidates standing.

With 11 Tories and eight SNP councillors, the rest of the seats have been taken up by three Labour, two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

And it will be members from the smaller parties and the independents who will be crucial in setting the tone for the next term.

‘Progressive’ coalition sought

There are 26 seats on the local authority, and any administration would need at least 13 members to be secure.

Graham Leadbitter, who was the leader of the council in the last term and was in charge of a minority SNP administration, is seeking talks with others.

He was re-elected in the Elgin South ward.

Mr Leadbitter said: “We will be seeking talks with other parties in a bid to form a progressive coalition.

“The political picture in Moray is finely balanced with no one party with overall control.

“There will clearly need to be some serious discussions over the coming days to form a stable and effective administration to take Moray Council forward.”