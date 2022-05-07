SNP seeking a ‘progressive’ coalition to lead Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SNP seeking a ‘progressive’ coalition to lead Moray Council

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 7, 2022, 10:11 am
SNP councillor Graham Leadbitter is seeking discussions with other parties to form a 'progressive' administration for Moray Council.
The SNP are seeking talks with other parties to form a ‘progressive’ coalition to take Moray Council forward.

Although the Conservatives are the biggest party with all their 11 candidates being voted in, the SNP is the first out of the blocks to offer up discussions with others with the aim of forming an administration.

The SNP have eight elected members, having failed to have David Bremner re-elected in Fochabers Lhanbryde where the party had two candidates standing.

With 11 Tories and eight SNP councillors, the rest of the seats have been taken up by three Labour, two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

And it will be members from the smaller parties and the independents who will be crucial in setting the tone for the next term.

‘Progressive’ coalition sought

There are 26 seats on the local authority, and any administration would need at least 13 members to be secure.

Graham Leadbitter, who was the leader of the council in the last term and was in charge of a minority SNP administration, is seeking talks with others.

He was re-elected in the Elgin South ward.

Mr Leadbitter said: “We will be seeking talks with other parties in a bid to form a progressive coalition.

“The political picture in Moray is finely balanced with no one party with overall control.

“There will clearly need to be some serious discussions over the coming days to form a stable and effective administration to take Moray Council forward.”

