Six fire appliances scramble to farm blaze near Buckie

Fire crews called for more appliances after arriving at the scene of a farm building on fire in the Drybridge area.

Reports of the blaze came in just before 11.30am on Sunday morning and teams from Buckie and Cullen rushed to the scene.

Upon arriving, they called for further appliances to be sent to assist them.

Six appliances attended the incident in its peak, with a water carrier and welfare unit also being used.

Crews used two main jets, a hose reel jet and a thermal imaging camera to fight the fire.

The stop message came back around two hours later at around 1.20pm, with crews leaving the scene by 4pm after making sure the area was safe.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said there were no reported injuries following the fire.