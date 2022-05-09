Paramedic takes her two horses on 1,000 mile journey across the Highlands in support of ambulance crews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paramedic takes her two horses on 1,000 mile journey across the Highlands in support of ambulance crews

By Ross Hempseed
May 9, 2022, 3:55 pm Updated: May 9, 2022, 4:55 pm
ambulance crew
Claire Alldritt and here horses, Yogi and Swift. Supplied by Claire Alldritt.

A Moray paramedic is riding 1,000 miles across the Highlands with her two horses in support of overworked ambulance crews.

Claire Alldritt and her two horses, Yogi and Swift, will travel around the Highlands to raise money for The Ambulance Staff Charity (TASC).

Due to the pandemic, NHS services and ambulance crews have been pushed to the limit, with many services negatively impacted by staff shortages, and TASC offers a range of services and support to help those struggling with the burden.

Ms Alldritt aims to raise over £1,000 for the charity through the four-month challenge “Hoofin’ around the Highlands”.

By taking along her two horses, Ms Alldritt has to not only find suitable rest spots for herself, but her horses also need access to grass to graze on.

Claire Alldritt and her two horses will travel over 1,000 miles across the Highlands. Supplied by Claire Alldritt.

Speaking about why she decided to take on this challenge, she said: “I have been a long-distance rider for over 10-years, and I often head into the hills for a few weeks with my horses.

“It’s just a hobby really, but it helps to clear my mind between spells working as a paramedic in Elgin, and I have always had the ambition to do the 1,000-mile challenge.

“I just thought now was the best time to do it because I have been able to get four months off work on the back of the pandemic, which was quite a stressful time.”

She said that being out in nature has helped her “immensely” during the stressful times in her career, even before the pandemic.

‘You can’t worry about real-world pressures when your out on the hills.’

Her two horses, Yogi and Swift, offer companionship on the journey, which Ms Alldritt says helps with her mental health and that they are a calming force.

Ms Alldritt also likes the detached feeling you have when out in nature and said “you can’t worry about real-world pressures when your out on the hills”.

Claire Alldritt works as a paramedic practitioner in Elgin. Supplied by Claire Alldritt.

She knows first-hand the struggles that ambulance crews face in the north and north-east.

People requiring care in Elgin face long transfers to other facilities due to Covid-19 and staff shortages.

Ms Alldritt, who sets off tomorrow, said: “The Ambulance Staff Charity offers services such as mental wellbeing, physical well-being and financial support for ambulance staff, those who have retired and the families as well.

“I just felt with the NHS and the ambulance service under such strain that some of my colleagues could benefit from services they provide.”

To find out more about Hoofin’ around the Highlands click here.

