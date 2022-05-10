Tories and SNP hold talks with other parties and councillors as both bid for Moray Council leadership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It is hoped that the new Moray Council administration can be formed in the coming days as the region’s two biggest political groups hold talks with other councillors.

Since Thursday’s vote, both the SNP and the Conservatives have formed their leadership teams and started discussions with other parties and councillors.

The Conservatives hold more seats than anyone else, with 11, and will be led by new councillors Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson who will work as co-leaders.

This comes after previous group leader Tim Eagle stepped down after five years of serving the Buckie community.

Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison will act as SNP group co-leaders.

The SNP won eight seats.

There are 26 seats on the local authority, therefore any administration would need at least 14 members for a majority.

The rest of the seats have been taken up by three Labour, two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

Talks between the Tories and SNP are completely off the table.

And it will be members from the smaller parties and the independents who will be crucial in setting the tone for the next term.

Coalition talks

Behind the scenes, the two main parties have been giving their pitches to other parties and representatives on why they should join them to form a coalition.

The Tories say there have been “productive talks” and are hoping to get an administration sorted as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Graham Leadbitter is positive about creating a “progressive coalition”.

The former council leader said: “We are now actively seeking talks with other councillors in a bid to form a workable coalition that will serve Moray in a progressive and fair way and deliver policies that will deliver improvements to services and help individuals, families and communities to cope with the Tories’ cost of living crisis that we are all experiencing.”

Labour could play vital role in battle for administration

Labour have held discussions with the SNP and Conservatives about the future leadership of Moray Council.

Earlier this year, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar ruled out his party agreeing to “formal coalitions”.

Moray Labour group leader John Divers told the P&J: “We have put forward our position to both the SNP and the Conservatives.

“We will wait and see how the talks progress.

“No decision has been made yet and it will probably take a few days because of the process we have to follow.

“We will follow our party guidelines but at the end of the day, it gives room for movement in other ways.

“We will not officially be on any administration and that’s part of the discussions.

“We will look at what’s best for the people of Moray, not what’s best for the Tories or SNP.”