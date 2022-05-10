Tories and SNP hold talks with other parties and councillors as both bid for Moray Council leadership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tories and SNP hold talks with other parties and councillors as both bid for Moray Council leadership

By Sean McAngus
May 10, 2022, 4:07 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 4:44 pm
Tory leader co leaders Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson and SNP co-leaders Shona Morrison and Graham Leadbitter.
It is hoped that the new Moray Council administration can be formed in the coming days as the region’s two biggest political groups hold talks with other councillors.

Since Thursday’s vote, both the SNP and the Conservatives have formed their leadership teams and started discussions with other parties and councillors.

The Conservatives hold more seats than anyone else, with 11, and will be led by new councillors Neil McLennan and Kathleen Robertson who will work as co-leaders.

This comes after previous group leader Tim Eagle stepped down after five years of serving the Buckie community.

Graham Leadbitter and Shona Morrison will act as SNP group co-leaders.

The SNP won eight seats.

There are 26 seats on the local authority, therefore any administration would need at least 14 members for a majority.

Kathleen Robertson has been appointed co-leader of the Moray Conservatives.

The rest of the seats have been taken up by three Labour, two independents, one Liberal Democrat and one Green.

Talks between the Tories and SNP are completely off the table.

And it will be members from the smaller parties and the independents who will be crucial in setting the tone for the next term.

Coalition talks

Behind the scenes, the two main parties have been giving their pitches to other parties and representatives on why they should join them to form a coalition.

The Tories say there have been “productive talks” and are hoping to get an administration sorted as soon as possible.

SNP Graham Leadbitter is hopeful of leading the administration once again.

Meanwhile, the SNP’s Graham Leadbitter is positive about creating a “progressive coalition”.

The former council leader said: “We are now actively seeking talks with other councillors in a bid to form a workable coalition that will serve Moray in a progressive and fair way and deliver policies that will deliver improvements to services and help individuals, families and communities to cope with the Tories’ cost of living crisis that we are all experiencing.”

Labour could play vital role in battle for administration

Labour have held discussions with the SNP and Conservatives about the future leadership of Moray Council.

Earlier this year, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar ruled out his party agreeing to “formal coalitions”.

Moray Labour group leader John Divers told the P&J: “We have put forward our position to both the SNP and the Conservatives.

“We will wait and see how the talks progress.

“No decision has been made yet and it will probably take a few days because of the process we have to follow.

Labour leader John Divers. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We will follow our party guidelines but at the end of the day, it gives room for movement in other ways.

“We will not officially be on any administration and that’s part of the discussions.

“We will look at what’s best for the people of Moray, not what’s best for the Tories or SNP.”

