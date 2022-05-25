Lossiemouth councillor relishing another five-year term after Covid battle and chamber in-fighting had convinced him to quit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After Covid left him struggling to breathe and suffering through panic attacks, the last thing James Allan wanted to do was sign up for another five years in Moray’s fiery council chamber.

Things quickly went downhill after the Heldon and Laich councillor tested positive for Covid last December.

He couldn’t sleep. His chest was tight.

It progressed into pneumonia and given what we’ve all seen during the last two years, he was worried about what was going to happen next.

‘It was grim and difficult’

James said: “Facing Covid put everything into perspective. I used to worry about catching it when I saw pictures of people all wired up in hospital.

“It was grim and difficult. My chest was really sore, I was struggling to breathe.

“I couldn’t sleep. I had to walk about to calm myself down after panic attacks.”

Those difficulties carried on for around six weeks before thankfully, he started to improve.

If he hadn’t been vaccinated, it could have been a different story.

James still doesn’t feel fully recovered but it’s a long way from where he was at the start of this year.

He added: “I’m so glad I didn’t have to be rushed to hospital. That would have been a scarier experience.

“I still have a sore chest everyday and I’m coughing a lot.

“Just need to get on with it but I’m feeling better.”

Why return to local politics?

The councillor is thankful to the doctors and receptionist of the Moray Coast Medical Centre.

But as far as getting on with it goes, was stepping back into Moray Council a wise idea?

Earlier this year, Audit Scotland warned that in-fighting between councillors is slowing down the local authority’s pandemic recovery.

It was stressed that the continuing lack of agreement on how tensions and poor working relationships can be addressed is “not acceptable”.

That doesn’t sound like a particularly stress-free environment and James agreed, ready to call time on his decade of service.

People wouldn’t have blamed James for stepping down from the local authority after a tough battle.

But after locals got wind of the 56-year-old’s intention to step down, they pushed the boat out to get him to reconsider.

Will fresh intake deliver change in Moray councillors’ behaviour?

James said: “After my health struggles, I thought I didn’t need this, but locals convinced me to return.

“Some people even came to my door saying I must stand as I do so much for the community and we need someone like you.

Share your views in our comments section at the foot of this article

“I want to continue to help as many people as possible.”

James was re-elected on May 5 and the Conservative group he is a part of will run a minority administration.

A new intake will give Moray Council the opportunity to make a fresh start, away from the squabbling of the 2017-2022 term.

Whether that happens or not, is anybody’s guess.

James added: “The in-house fighting was another reason why I considered quitting politics.

“Here’s hoping the new crop of councillors can work together and ensure the region thrives.”