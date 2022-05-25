Lossiemouth councillor relishing another five-year term after Covid battle and chamber in-fighting had convinced him to quit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lossiemouth councillor relishing another five-year term after Covid battle and chamber in-fighting had convinced him to quit

By Sean McAngus
May 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 25, 2022, 9:36 pm
Moray councillor James Allan opens up about how he almost quit politics after his Covid battle.
After Covid left him struggling to breathe and suffering through panic attacks, the last thing James Allan wanted to do was sign up for another five years in Moray’s fiery council chamber.

Things quickly went downhill after the Heldon and Laich councillor tested positive for Covid last December.

He couldn’t sleep. His chest was tight.

It progressed into pneumonia and given what we’ve all seen during the last two years, he was worried about what was going to happen next.

‘It was grim and difficult’

James said: “Facing Covid put everything into perspective. I used to worry about catching it when I saw pictures of people all wired up in hospital.

“It was grim and difficult. My chest was really sore, I was struggling to breathe.

“I couldn’t sleep. I had to walk about to calm myself down after panic attacks.”

Those difficulties carried on for around six weeks before thankfully, he started to improve.

If he hadn’t been vaccinated, it could have been a different story.

James Allan has thanked everyone for their support.

James still doesn’t feel fully recovered but it’s a long way from where he was at the start of this year.

He added: “I’m so glad I didn’t have to be rushed to hospital. That would have been a scarier experience.

“I still have a sore chest everyday and I’m coughing a lot.

“Just need to get on with it but I’m feeling better.”

Why return to local politics?

The councillor is thankful to the doctors and receptionist of the Moray Coast Medical Centre.

But as far as getting on with it goes, was stepping back into Moray Council a wise idea?

Earlier this year, Audit Scotland warned that in-fighting between councillors is slowing down the local authority’s pandemic recovery.

It was stressed that the continuing lack of agreement on how tensions and poor working relationships can be addressed is “not acceptable”.

That doesn’t sound like a particularly stress-free environment and James agreed, ready to call time on his decade of service.

People wouldn’t have blamed James for stepping down from the local authority after a tough battle.

But after locals got wind of the 56-year-old’s intention to step down, they pushed the boat out to get him to reconsider.

Will fresh intake deliver change in Moray councillors’ behaviour?

James said: “After my health struggles, I thought I didn’t need this, but locals convinced me to return.

“Some people even came to my door saying I must stand as I do so much for the community and we need someone like you.

“I want to continue to help as many people as possible.”

James was re-elected on May 5 and the Conservative group he is a part of will run a minority administration.

Moray Council.

A new intake will give Moray Council the opportunity to make a fresh start, away from the squabbling of the 2017-2022 term.

Whether that happens or not, is anybody’s guess.

James added: “The in-house fighting was another reason why I considered quitting politics.

“Here’s hoping the new crop of councillors can work together and ensure the region thrives.”

