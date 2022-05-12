Moray support worker who ‘danced around’ room wearing client’s scarf receives warning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A support worker from Moray has been issued with a warning after causing distress to vulnerable service users.

Connor Wheeler was employed as a health care assistant by Parklands Limited at Lynemore Care Home in Grantown in January 2020, when the incidents took place.

Following an inspection, Mr Wheeler’s fitness to practise was determined as impaired after several residents were left distressed.

‘Pattern of concerning behaviour’

Evidence was found that Mr Wheeler, from Forres, danced around a resident’s room while wearing their scarf after being told to stop and made several errors with moving and handling.

He also provided personal care to a resident by himself when two people were actually required.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Mr Wheeler failed to follow care plans procedures and placed “users of services at risk of harm, both physical and psychological”.

The hearing established the care worker had grabbed the resident, who was identified as AA, under the arms and pulled them up the bed.

They said it was “a pattern of concerning behaviour” and that Mr Wheeler abused the trust place him by his employers and users of the service.

He was also found to have “distressed” another resident, BB, by failing to use a hoist to move them from a wheelchair to a bed.

Mr Wheeler was given a warning to stay on his registration for a period of

24 months. He will have supervision for six months specifically with regards to moving and handling procedures.

The support worker also must submit a reflective account to the SSSC and submit formal supervision notes.