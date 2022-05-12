Moray support worker who ‘danced around’ room wearing client’s scarf receives warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray support worker who ‘danced around’ room wearing client’s scarf receives warning

By Lottie Hood
May 12, 2022, 1:18 pm Updated: May 12, 2022, 1:57 pm
A support worker from Forres has received a warning after causing distress to several residents at a care home. Supplied by Shutterstock.
A support worker from Moray has been issued with a warning after causing distress to vulnerable service users.

Connor Wheeler was employed as a health care assistant by Parklands Limited at Lynemore Care Home in Grantown in January 2020, when the incidents took place.

Following an inspection, Mr Wheeler’s fitness to practise was determined as impaired after several residents were left distressed.

‘Pattern of concerning behaviour’

Evidence was found that Mr Wheeler, from Forres, danced around a resident’s room while wearing their scarf after being told to stop and made several errors with moving and handling.

He also provided personal care to a resident by himself when two people were actually required.

Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Mr Wheeler failed to follow care plans procedures and placed “users of services at risk of harm, both physical and psychological”.

The hearing established the care worker had grabbed the resident, who was identified as AA, under the arms and pulled them up the bed.

They said it was “a pattern of concerning behaviour” and that Mr Wheeler abused the trust place him by his employers and users of the service.

He was also found to have “distressed” another resident, BB, by failing to use a hoist to move them from a wheelchair to a bed.

Mr Wheeler was given a warning to stay on his registration for a period of
24 months. He will have supervision for six months specifically with regards to moving and handling procedures.

The support worker also must submit a reflective account to the SSSC and submit formal supervision notes.

