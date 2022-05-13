‘I don’t want you to be a heap on the floor after I’m gone’: Brave Alex’s final words motivation for his mum to keep fundraising

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I don’t want you to be a heap on the floor after I’m gone’: Brave Alex’s final words motivation for his mum to keep fundraising

By Lauren Robertson
May 13, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 1:31 pm
Alex Hutcheon died from cancer in 2019.
Seonaid Hutcheon finished the West Highland Way on Thursday as planned, exactly three years since her son died from cancer.

Since Alex, who was described as “a true hero” by his loved ones, died in 2019 his family has been raising money for cancer charities to keep his memory alive.

Mrs Hutcheon explained how her son pushed her to keep moving forward in his final days.

“You just have to push yourself every day to get up,” she said.

“Alex said to me ‘Mum, I don’t want you in a heap on the floor after I’m gone.’, those were some of his last words.

Seonaid Hutcheon, Linda Neish and Jill Skea on the West Highland Way.

“I said ‘Well, I will be on the floor, but I’ll try.’”

With this as motivation, she and two friends Linda Neish and Jill Skea walked the West Highland Way in a week to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

‘No one more involved’

Friends of Anchor supported the Hutcheon family from Cullen throughout Alex’s treatment until he died at the age of just 22.

He took part in Brave, a catwalk show organised by the charity, and Mrs Hutcheon said some of the models who walked alongside him still keep in touch to this day and “inspire [them] to go on”.

The money raised from the walk will go to Friends of Anchor.

Remembering her son’s initial reaction to taking part, Mrs Hutcheon said: “When Friends of Anchor asked him to be a model, he originally said ‘That won’t be happening.’ But one day he was quite ill and they asked him again, then there was no one more involved.”

The money raised by the West Highland Way walk will go towards the charity’s new Anchor Centre being built in Aberdeen.

Alex would be ‘gobsmacked’

Alex was more sporty than his mum and dad, Sandy. Mrs Hutcheon believes he would have been “gobsmacked” to know she had completed the walk.

She herself was too, saying: “I never thought I’d have done something like the West Highland Way, but I did it.”

Though the group battled wind and rain, the comradery of those they met and the worthy cause kept them ploughing on.

“We met amazing people, everyone’s got a different story, people raising money for different charities,” said Mrs Hutcheon

“There were challenges every day, whether it was the terrain or the weather, mainly the weather, but it was worthwhile.”

You can donate to the West Highland Way fundraiser for Friends of Anchor HERE.

