Works planned on A96 at Alves now to take place during day due to noise concerns

Planned works on the A96 through Alves will now take place during the day rather than overnight due to concerns about noise.

Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing works on a section of the Aberdeen to Inverness road for two weeks from May 17.

Works were due to be carried out between 7pm and 6am but will now be conducted between 9.30am and 3.30pm.

Temporary traffic lights and lane closures will be in place while works are ongoing.

There will be no works over the weekends and the road will be full open overnight.

This change has been made because it was not possible to programme all noisy operations early enough to not disturb locals through the night.