Home News Moray

More than £100,000 of ‘oldest and most valuable’ bottles at Glenfarclas Distillery stolen

By Mike Merritt
May 15, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 5:31 pm
Glenfarclas Distillery was targeted in the early hours of Sunday. Picture Jason Hedges, DC Thomson

Thieves have stolen more than £100,000 whisky in what is believed to be a targeted raid on a Speyside distillery’s visitor centre.

Glenfarclas at Ballindalloch is owned and run by the Grant family.

It was targeted at about 2.45am today, and staff believe the culprits knew exactly what they were looking for as they grabbed the “oldest and most valuable” casts.

Posting a picture on social media of a police car outside the distillery, staff said: “The pictures we never thought we would post. We are horrified to have to share that our visitor centre was broken into at approximately 2.45am this morning.

“The thieves clearly knew what they wanted as they smashed the cabinets and cleared out all the oldest and most valuable family casks and a bottle of 60-year-old, leaving destruction behind.

“The total value of the whisky stolen is over £100,000. The team are understandably very shaken up by these events.”

Posted by Glenfarclas on Sunday, 15 May 2022

Staff are appealing for anyone who is offered the bottles for sale to come forward immediately.

They added: “We would ask if you have any information related to this crime or are offered these bottles to please get in touch with us immediately, and please share this post.”

‘Despicable act’

Hundreds of people have reacted to the news and have shared the post in the hope of catching the culprits.

Andrew Purslow wrote: “Despicable act , hope they are caught, make the bottles too hot to handle.”

Kelly Spark posted: “That’s really shocking. I hope the person/persons behind this are caught.”

Darren Williamson wrote: “So sorry to see, a fantastic friendly distillery that we have visited many times. Aberlour, Tullibardine and now Glenfarclas along with the whisky shops that have been targeted recently, clearly security needs to be stepped up, sad times.”

In January, it emerged that thieves had targeted Aberlour distillery’s visitor centre over the festive break. Thousands of pounds worth of whisky was taken.

