Home News Moray

‘Landmark moment’: Final phase of £42million Lossiemouth High School project is now complete

By Lauren Robertson
May 16, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: May 16, 2022, 12:32 pm
The £42m Lossiemouth High School project is now complete. Picture by Jason Hedges
The £42m Lossiemouth High School project is now complete. Picture by Jason Hedges

The completion of a third phase of works means the new Lossiemouth High School project is now officially complete.

Pupils moved into the new school building in 2021, but the full project has now been finished with the completion of an external all-weather sports pitch, an extension to the car park and a new footpath.

These final additions will allow the school to continue providing modern education, sports and community facilities for the local area.

Head teacher Janice Simpson explained that the new sports pitch would be key in doing this: “The new 3G sports pitch is an excellent and welcome resource for our pupils to enjoy and we very much look forward to delivering the curriculum in this outdoor space.

“Our aim at Lossiemouth High School is to ensure that every child leaves with the skills, knowledge and confidence to succeed in their next steps, and we feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful learning environment in which to achieve this.”

The new sports field will be used by the local community.

‘Landmark moment’

The school was due to open its doors in the summer of 2020 but, like many other things, this was delayed as a result of the pandemic.

In total, the rebuilding and expansion of Lossiemouth High School cost £42 million, with the final phase accounting for £3.1m of that.

The project was developed and delivered by Hub North Scotland with Balfour Beatty undertaking the construction.

Ewen Fowlie, project director for hub North Scotland, said: “This is a landmark moment for what has been a fantastic project, which is already bringing many benefits for the Lossiemouth community.

“It has now been a year since the new school opened with pupils, staff and the public enjoying wonderful facilities. The completion of the new 3G sports pitch and other final works is the culmination of a lot of hard work by all involved to deliver a building that will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

