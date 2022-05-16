‘From magical dolphins to salmon fishing heritage’: Stories of Spey Bay wanted for Scottish Dolphin Centre project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘From magical dolphins to salmon fishing heritage’: Stories of Spey Bay wanted for Scottish Dolphin Centre project

By Cameron Roy
May 16, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 4:24 pm
Spey Bay from Lossie. Supplied by Handout Date.
Spey Bay from Lossie. Supplied by Handout Date.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s Scottish Dolphin Centre is encouraging the local community and visitors to share their stories about Spey Bay.

This is part of Visit Scotland’s 2022 themed year as the Year of Stories, which aims to showcase stories inspired by, created, or written in Scotland.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) is a leading global charity dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins.

Alison Rose, Scottish Dolphin Centre manager said: “We would love to hear from anyone who has memorable stories to tell about beautiful Spey Bay.

“We know there is so much to tell here, from magical dolphin encounters, the fascinating salmon fishing heritage of Tugnet and special family memories for so many people who have visited the area over the years.

“Our visitors regularly tell us about their memories of sitting on Icehouse Hill, watching the sea and looking out for osprey or dolphin fins. Others remember family members working on the nets long before the Dolphin Centre existed. We hope to capture some of these stories and share them with WDC’s supporters and other visitors.”

The stories will be collated and shared in a Scottish Dolphin Centre exhibition. The stories will also be shared on the SDC website and social media.

Stories should be 150-300 words long, or could be told in another form such as poetry, video, music, or anything creative.

Submissions can be sent by email to dolphincentre@whales.org or by post to Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay, Moray, IV32 7PJ.

