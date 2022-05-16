‘From magical dolphins to salmon fishing heritage’: Stories of Spey Bay wanted for Scottish Dolphin Centre project

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whale and Dolphin Conservation’s Scottish Dolphin Centre is encouraging the local community and visitors to share their stories about Spey Bay.

This is part of Visit Scotland’s 2022 themed year as the Year of Stories, which aims to showcase stories inspired by, created, or written in Scotland.

Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) is a leading global charity dedicated to protecting whales and dolphins.

Alison Rose, Scottish Dolphin Centre manager said: “We would love to hear from anyone who has memorable stories to tell about beautiful Spey Bay.

“We know there is so much to tell here, from magical dolphin encounters, the fascinating salmon fishing heritage of Tugnet and special family memories for so many people who have visited the area over the years.

“Our visitors regularly tell us about their memories of sitting on Icehouse Hill, watching the sea and looking out for osprey or dolphin fins. Others remember family members working on the nets long before the Dolphin Centre existed. We hope to capture some of these stories and share them with WDC’s supporters and other visitors.”

The stories will be collated and shared in a Scottish Dolphin Centre exhibition. The stories will also be shared on the SDC website and social media.

Stories should be 150-300 words long, or could be told in another form such as poetry, video, music, or anything creative.

Submissions can be sent by email to dolphincentre@whales.org or by post to Scottish Dolphin Centre, Spey Bay, Moray, IV32 7PJ.