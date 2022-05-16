Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith for 11 weeks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Improvement works on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road at Keith are due to start on Monday, May 23.

The £105,500 project will improve existing crossing points along the A96 between the Union Street/Moss Street junction and Regent Street near the Gulf petrol station.

In addition, the footpaths will be resurfaced, creating a smoother surface for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Work along the 0.7 mile stretch of road will begin on Monday, May 23, and is scheduled for completion within 11 weeks.

The first phase will begin at Union Street, with workers operating between 8am and 5pm each day.

To protect workers on site., temporary traffic lights and single lane closure will be in place during working hours.

Lights to be removed outside working hours

This could cause potential delays for commuters travelling along the A96, the main road from Inverness and Elgin to Aberdeen.

However, to minimise disruption caused, Bear Scotland are planning to remove the traffic management system out with working hours.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This project forms part of a wider programme of ongoing footway improvements being carried out in Keith.

“This £105,500 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve the safety of the footways in the town as well as create a smoother and safer journey for all users.

“We thank the residents of the area and motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”