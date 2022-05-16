Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith for 11 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Temporary traffic lights on A96 in Keith for 11 weeks

By Ross Hempseed
May 16, 2022, 4:36 pm Updated: May 16, 2022, 5:14 pm
A96 Keith Improvements
A96 through Keith will be improved over 11 weeks beginning May 23.

Improvement works on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road at Keith are due to start on Monday, May 23.

The £105,500 project will improve existing crossing points along the A96 between the Union Street/Moss Street junction and Regent Street near the Gulf petrol station.

In addition, the footpaths will be resurfaced, creating a smoother surface for both pedestrians and cyclists.

Work along the 0.7 mile stretch of road will begin on Monday, May 23, and is scheduled for completion within 11 weeks.

The first phase will begin at Union Street, with workers operating between 8am and 5pm each day.

To protect workers on site., temporary traffic lights and single lane closure will be in place during working hours.

Lights to be removed outside working hours

This could cause potential delays for commuters travelling along the A96, the main road from Inverness and Elgin to Aberdeen.

However, to minimise disruption caused, Bear Scotland are planning to remove the traffic management system out with working hours.

Ian Stewart from Bear Scotland said: “This project forms part of a wider programme of ongoing footway improvements being carried out in Keith.

“This £105,500 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve the safety of the footways in the town as well as create a smoother and safer journey for all users.

“We thank the residents of the area and motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these works on the A96.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

