Why is there a psychedelic dinosaur bursting out the roof of a Cullen shop?

A psychedelic dinosaur has appeared roaring defiantly from a rooftop in the seaside village as a possible Jurassic contender to be Cullen’s version of Elgin’s Dandy Lion.

Pictures have been appearing on social media of the brightly painted giant dinosaur towering proudly above the doorway of The Outlet, sparking the interest of locals and visitors alike.

It was purchased by the Cullen Antiques Centre and transported to the north-east seaside village all the way from England.

Rosie Henderson, manager of the antique centre, believes the dino lived at a fairground in a past life.

She explained the sculpture was a “broken shell” when they bought it and the team resolved to restore it.

Local artist, Jake Westlake, upcycled the prehistoric monster – giving it a bright and cheery paint job to contrast its fearsome roar.

According to Ms Henderson, the response has been “very good” since the dinosaur was safely erected.

“It was an old broken-up thing,” she explained. “And that’s what we do, we find old things and we restore them and make them into something nice.

“It’s unusual and it’s made a lot of people happy, a lot of people like it and the children love it.

“It puts a smile on peoples’ faces.”

Will the dino be a new north-east landmark?

Cullen Antiques Centre often restores items to sell again and has plenty of quirky and unique sculptures on offer, including a life-size Incredible Hulk.

This means the quirky creature will not become a permanent feature in the picturesque village, as it is now up for sale.

According to Ms Henderson there has already been plenty of interest in the Cullen dinosaur, meaning it might just find its forever home.

But for now, it will stay on its perch, towering over locals and visitors and continue making people smile.