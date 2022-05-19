Driver reported to Procurator Fiscal following crash on A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal following a crash on the A941 Elgin to Lossiemouth road.

The crash happened just before 7am on Thursday on the A941 near Spynie Palace on the outskirts of Elgin.

Officers and emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed for a couple of hours following the three-vehicle crash.

Stagecoach announced diversions to the 33A/C service route due to the incident.

Update: This is now open.#BBirdServiceUpdate Due to a road closure on the A941, The 33A/C will divert up Spynie and then across to Lossie on the Drainie RD. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. pic.twitter.com/djbvmJN7xI — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) May 19, 2022

Several people were treated at the scene and one driver has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.55am on Thursday, May 19, police were called to a report of a road crash on the A941 at Elgin.

“Officers attended and one driver is subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with road traffic offences.”