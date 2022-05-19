Elgin care home receives glowing review by the Care Inspectorate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Elgin care home has been praised by inspectors for ensuring residents “get the most out of life.”

The Grove Care Home has received “good” and “very good” ratings by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced visit earlier this month.

The Pluscarden road facility, operated by Abbeyside Nursing Homes Limited, provides nursing and residential care for a maximum of 62 people.

During their recent visit, inspectors acknowledged that residents were treated with dignity, respect and courtesy by staff who were “pleasant and working hard.”

The 12-page report states: “We found that there was trust between visiting professionals and the staff. This had led to people’s healthcare needs, treatments and any interventions being addressed promptly and managed effectively.

“Staff had sought advice and guidance to ensure that people’s healthcare needs and wishes were being met.”

Inspectors said the home is both “warm and welcoming” and benefits from a stable and experienced management team who are approachable to relatives and staff alike.

The Care Inspectorate said the team had a “good oversight of the performance of the service.”

They also gave a “very good” rating for the overall functionality of the Moray facility, from the outdoor space available to the measures in place indoors for dementia sufferers.

Areas of improvements

Despite the glowing review, inspectors did identify a few areas in need of improvement.

The care inspectorate acknowledged that care plans for residents were now being held electronically and were reflective of the needs, choices and wishes of residents.

However, inspectors further development was needed to fully incorporate people’s wishes.

The report states: “To support service users to experience care and support which is consistent, safe, and meets their needs, the provider must ensure personal plans are written in a personalised, individualised manner and reflect peoples choices, wishes and views.”

Also, staff have been encouraged to ensure measures are in place to ensure good infection prevention.

They wrote: “To support good infection prevention and control practices the provider must ensure that the Safe Management of the Care Environment Cleaning Specification for Older People and Adult Care Homes is fully implemented into practice.”

