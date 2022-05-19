Elgin care home receives glowing review by the Care Inspectorate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Elgin care home receives glowing review by the Care Inspectorate

By Michelle Henderson
May 19, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: May 19, 2022, 5:04 pm
The Grove Care Home in Elgin received a glowing review from the Care Inspectorate.
An Elgin care home has been praised by inspectors for ensuring residents “get the most out of life.”

The Grove Care Home has received “good” and “very good” ratings by the Care Inspectorate following an unannounced visit earlier this month.

The Pluscarden road facility, operated by Abbeyside Nursing Homes Limited, provides nursing and residential care for a maximum of 62 people.

During their recent visit, inspectors acknowledged that residents were treated with dignity, respect and courtesy by staff who were “pleasant and working hard.”

The 12-page report states: “We found that there was trust between visiting professionals and the staff. This had led to people’s healthcare needs, treatments and any interventions being addressed promptly and managed effectively.

“Staff had sought advice and guidance to ensure that people’s healthcare needs and wishes were being met.”

Inspectors said the home is both “warm and welcoming” and benefits from a stable and experienced management team who are approachable to relatives and staff alike.

The Care Inspectorate said the team had a “good oversight of the performance of the service.”

They also gave a “very good” rating for the overall functionality of the Moray facility, from the outdoor space available to the measures in place indoors for dementia sufferers.

Areas of improvements

Despite the glowing review, inspectors did identify a few areas in need of improvement.

The care inspectorate acknowledged that care plans for residents were now being held electronically and were reflective of the needs, choices and wishes of residents.

However, inspectors further development was needed to fully incorporate people’s wishes.

The report states: “To support service users to experience care and support which is consistent, safe, and meets their needs, the provider must ensure personal plans are written in a personalised, individualised manner and reflect peoples choices, wishes and views.”

Also, staff have been encouraged to ensure measures are in place to ensure good infection prevention.

They wrote: “To support good infection prevention and control practices the provider must ensure that the Safe Management of the Care Environment Cleaning Specification for Older People and Adult Care Homes is fully implemented into practice.”

Meanwhile, in Nairn, Manor Care Centre has been closed to new admissions due to poor inspections grades amidst concerns from a family whose loved one had to wait seven days for an X-ray with a broken arm.

