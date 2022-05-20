Buckie care home praised by Care Inspectorate for quality of care for residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie care home praised by Care Inspectorate for quality of care for residents

By Michelle Henderson
May 20, 2022, 4:25 pm Updated: May 20, 2022, 6:47 pm
Netherha Care Home in Buckie earned a glowing review following a recent inspection from the Care Inspectorate
A Buckie care home has been praised by inspectors by providing a high quality care to residents.

Netherha House care home obtained close to a five-star “very good” rating following an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate in April.

The two-storey purpose built home on Netherha Road, provides nursing care for up to 33 people.

There were a total of 32 people residing at the property, operated by Parklands Limited, at the time of the inspection.

Netherha Home is the second care facility in Moray this week to get a glowing review from the Care Inspectorate.

The Grove Care Home in Elgin was praised for ensuring residents got the “most out of life.”

During their recent visit to the Buckie Home, inspectors witnessed staff engaging with residents in a series of conversation.

Inspectors said confidence levels were high across the care facility.

The report states: “Staff engaged with people at every opportunity and people showed genuine pleasure as a result of these warm and friendly conversations.

The Care Inspectorate awarded a “good” rating for the home’s care setting.

“People told us that staff were kind and caring. Confidence levels were high with the staff, this contributed to people feeling comfortable in raising any concern or worry they had.”

Residents spoke highly of the quality and choice of meals and were encouraged to be as mobile as possible throughout the course of the day.

Inspectors also praised the home’s “stable” workforce who presented a “good oversight of the service whilst endorsing good team work.

The report states: “Staff were visible in the service and responded to people quickly.

“People said that when they buzzed, staff came to assist them quickly.

“This helped reassure people and ensured they received the care and support when they needed it.”

The Care Inspectorate awarded a “good” rating for the home’s care setting.

Inspectors said the home was “clean and odour free” with staff being attentive in meeting the needs of residents.

They said both the lounges and dining area were “decorated and furnished to a very good standard”, allowing people to remain comfortable in these social areas.

Areas of improvements

Amidst their glowing review, inspectors said more work was needed to monitor people’s fluid intake. They said this was needed to ensure that “care and support is consistent with Health and Social Care Standards (HSCS).

They also sighted improvements to their bedroom facilities.

They wrote: “The service should ensure that everyone is supported to have a homely, comfortable and welcoming bedroom, that is well decorated and maintained.”

