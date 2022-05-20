Buckie care home praised by Care Inspectorate for quality of care for residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Buckie care home has been praised by inspectors by providing a high quality care to residents.

Netherha House care home obtained close to a five-star “very good” rating following an unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate in April.

The two-storey purpose built home on Netherha Road, provides nursing care for up to 33 people.

There were a total of 32 people residing at the property, operated by Parklands Limited, at the time of the inspection.

Netherha Home is the second care facility in Moray this week to get a glowing review from the Care Inspectorate.

The Grove Care Home in Elgin was praised for ensuring residents got the “most out of life.”

During their recent visit to the Buckie Home, inspectors witnessed staff engaging with residents in a series of conversation.

Inspectors said confidence levels were high across the care facility.

The report states: “Staff engaged with people at every opportunity and people showed genuine pleasure as a result of these warm and friendly conversations.

“People told us that staff were kind and caring. Confidence levels were high with the staff, this contributed to people feeling comfortable in raising any concern or worry they had.”

Residents spoke highly of the quality and choice of meals and were encouraged to be as mobile as possible throughout the course of the day.

Inspectors also praised the home’s “stable” workforce who presented a “good oversight of the service whilst endorsing good team work.

The report states: “Staff were visible in the service and responded to people quickly.

“People said that when they buzzed, staff came to assist them quickly.

“This helped reassure people and ensured they received the care and support when they needed it.”

The Care Inspectorate awarded a “good” rating for the home’s care setting.

Inspectors said the home was “clean and odour free” with staff being attentive in meeting the needs of residents.

They said both the lounges and dining area were “decorated and furnished to a very good standard”, allowing people to remain comfortable in these social areas.

Areas of improvements

Amidst their glowing review, inspectors said more work was needed to monitor people’s fluid intake. They said this was needed to ensure that “care and support is consistent with Health and Social Care Standards (HSCS).

They also sighted improvements to their bedroom facilities.

They wrote: “The service should ensure that everyone is supported to have a homely, comfortable and welcoming bedroom, that is well decorated and maintained.”