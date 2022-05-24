Youngsters in Cullen enjoy new obstacle course – made from storm-damaged trees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Playtime at a Moray primary school has become a lot more fun.

Cullen Primary School pupils are enjoying their new obstacle course made from trees destroyed in the winter storms.

Supported by Seafield Estate, trees which fell during storms Arwen, Corrie and Malik has been transformed into a log walk and stepping stones.

The workers involved in creating the new playground structure visited the school for a cup of tea and cake, as well as to watch the pupils enjoy using the new equipment.

Seafield Estate property director David Greer said: “As a result of Storm Arwen and then Malik and Corrie, the estate lost a considerable number of trees. We were very pleased to be able to work with the school to make good use of some of the timber we had to recover from roads and tracks to use as natural play equipment.

“Darrell, Keith and Bob, who collected and arranged the logs, rose to the challenge of trying to create something that would encourage active play and it was wonderful to see the children doing just that when the school invited us back to see it being used.

“The children clearly enjoy playing on the new structures and the timber is robust enough to last many years.”

‘A beautiful and safe area’

Cullen Primary School headteacher Carene Hay said: “We are delighted with the playground enhancement. It started as a simple inquiry about the possibility of a few logs which has resulted in a beautiful and safe area for the children to climb, balance and play.

“The staff from Seafield Estate were so approachable, friendly and helpful and created a little bench in addition to the log area for the children as a wee surprise. The children love their new area.”