Whisky launched to commemorate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with £20,000 from sales going to charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Whisky launched to commemorate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with £20,000 from sales going to charity

By Chris Cromar
May 24, 2022, 3:22 pm Updated: May 24, 2022, 4:26 pm
The commemorative whisky will support charity Trees for Life. Photo by Mhorvan Park/DCT Media
The commemorative whisky will support charity Trees for Life. Photo by Mhorvan Park/DCT Media

Whisky creators Gordon and MacPhail have released a special single malt to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Gordon and MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery has spent the past 70 years maturing in a first-fill sherry butt – the same amount of time that the Queen has been on the throne.

It was bottled on February 6 1952, the date of the Queen’s accession, and bottled 70 years later on February 6 this year.

The business has announced that £20,000 from sales will be donated to Trees for Life, the charity partnered with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The scheme – which scores of school children and community groups across the north and north-east have taken part in – has already resulted in more than a million new trees being planted.

Gordon & MacPhail’s 70-year-old Platinum Jubilee whisky. Supplied by Gordon & MacPhail

Managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “It’s an honour to release this exceptional single malt whisky to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Matured over seven decades in our own casks, this single malt provides an opportunity to enjoy a style of Speyside whisky which is distinctly different to those created today.

“Our approach to ensuring our casks, made from the highest quality wood to our exact specifications, is a one which sits right at the heart of our business.

‘We want to do our bit’

“We want to do our bit to support the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative by continuing our successful partnership with Trees for Life. The monies donated from this release will provide funding for their nursery which grows 100,000 rare and native trees, including oaks, from seed each year.

“It’s fitting that this whisky will provide a legacy that will last for generations.”

Just 256 bottles of the commemorative whisky are available worldwide from the single cask, which is some of the oldest Glen Grant whisky have ever released from Gordon and MacPhail’s warehouse in Elgin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]