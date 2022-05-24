Whisky launched to commemorate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – with £20,000 from sales going to charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Whisky creators Gordon and MacPhail have released a special single malt to honour the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Gordon and MacPhail Private Collection 1952 from Glen Grant Distillery has spent the past 70 years maturing in a first-fill sherry butt – the same amount of time that the Queen has been on the throne.

It was bottled on February 6 1952, the date of the Queen’s accession, and bottled 70 years later on February 6 this year.

The business has announced that £20,000 from sales will be donated to Trees for Life, the charity partnered with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative.

The scheme – which scores of school children and community groups across the north and north-east have taken part in – has already resulted in more than a million new trees being planted.

Managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “It’s an honour to release this exceptional single malt whisky to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Matured over seven decades in our own casks, this single malt provides an opportunity to enjoy a style of Speyside whisky which is distinctly different to those created today.

“Our approach to ensuring our casks, made from the highest quality wood to our exact specifications, is a one which sits right at the heart of our business.

‘We want to do our bit’

“We want to do our bit to support the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative by continuing our successful partnership with Trees for Life. The monies donated from this release will provide funding for their nursery which grows 100,000 rare and native trees, including oaks, from seed each year.

“It’s fitting that this whisky will provide a legacy that will last for generations.”

Just 256 bottles of the commemorative whisky are available worldwide from the single cask, which is some of the oldest Glen Grant whisky have ever released from Gordon and MacPhail’s warehouse in Elgin.