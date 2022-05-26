Burghead and Hopeman in danger of losing GP surgeries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burghead and Hopeman in danger of losing GP surgeries

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
May 26, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:19 am
Patients will be asked if Moray Coast Medical Practice branch surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman should close.
Burghead and Hopeman are in danger of losing their GP surgeries for good.

Moray Integrated Joint Board will be asked to approve a consultation with patients to shut the two health centres permanently at a meeting tomorrow.

The move comes after a community engagement exercise showed strong support for the surgeries, which are branch centres of the Moray Coast Medical Practice based in Lossiemouth.

However, the practice does not want staff returning to work in Burghead or Hopeman.

It is citing growing pressures on primary care services, equality of care, problems with staff working alone and the unsuitability of the buildings as reasons

The board will also be asked to approve a £170,000 upgrade of the Laich Dental Suite at the Lossiemouth centre to accommodate patients who would have gone to the village surgeries.

Reopening Burghead and Hopeman GP branch surgeries is not the preferred option for Health and Social Care Moray.

It is estimated it would take £116,000 to upgrade the Burghead premises and £142,000 to fix issues at Hopeman – not including VAT – to bring them up to health care standards.

Both surgeries have been temporally closed since the start of the Covid pandemic as they do not meet social distancing needs.

Previously, they operated on a part-time basis seeing a combined total of 114 patients a week.

During the community engagement exercise, 490 responses were received to a questionnaire.

A total of 226 people said access to a branch surgery would improve their health and wellbeing.

Some 251 felt children were missing out by not having a GP service in Burghead and Hopeman, while 298 said it was important for older people to have branch surgeries close by.

£170,000 upgrade for Lossie surgery

A dial-a-bus service has recently been introduced to take patients from the villages and surrounding areas to appointments in Lossiemouth, running between 10am and 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

But there are still concerns there is no direct bus service connecting the communities.

NHS Grampian rents the Burghead surgery on Grant Street at a cost of just over £5,840 a year. The lease is due to expire in 2023.

The Hopeman branch on Harbour Street is GP owned.

No action has been taken to find other suitable buildings in the villages.

Although the owner of the Burghead building has plans for upgrading the premises, they are unlikely to be taken forward.

Branch surgeries not financially viable

In his report locality manager with Health and Social Care Moray Iain Macdonald explained opening the village surgeries was not a preferred option.

He said: “Given the structural condition of the Hopeman building, it is not believed to be financially viable to bring the Hopeman branch surgery building up to the required standard.

“The Burghead branch surgery landlord representative has shared an initial proposal and building diagram to refurbish and extend the current building’s footprint, and to bring the current building up to the relevant legislative standards.

“This remains an option but would not be the preferred option of the Moray Coast Medical Practice or the preferred operational model of Health and Social Care Moray.”

The Moray Coast centre was built on land owned by the RAF with investment from NHS Grampian and private funding.

It has a 25-year lease due to expire in 2033.

