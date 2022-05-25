Speyside High School create winning vegan soup in Baxters Soup Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moray

Speyside High School create winning vegan soup in Baxters Soup Challenge

By Michelle Henderson
May 25, 2022, 3:36 pm Updated: May 25, 2022, 5:19 pm
From left to right: Graeme Morrison, Rachel Gothard, Sandy Young, Kirsty Chalmers and Darren Sivewright with Ryan Mackie, Kirsty MacLeod and Amanda Hedley.
A group of Moray pupils have claimed first place in Baxters Soup Challenge 2022 for their unique vegan recipe.

Pupils from several schools were tasked by soup giant Baxters to create a new vegan soup as part of the company’s annual soup competition.

The youngsters were challenged to put their home economics, business and music skills to create a vegan soup that could be added to the company’s existing product line.

Speyside pupils Ryan Mackie, Kirsty MacLeod were delighted to accept the coveted award after coming first place in Baxters Soup Challenge 2022.

Speyside High’s second year pupils Ryan Mackie, Kirsty MacLeod and Kaysie Pyper have been crowned winners with their Coconutty Cauliflower vegan soup.

They also impressed judges a robust business plan.

The group beat off stiff competition from pupils at Milne’s High School in Fochaers, Buckie High School and Elgin Academy to claim first place.

‘They enjoyed every second’

Erin Wood, teacher from Speyside High School, said: “The students have enjoyed every second of the challenge, from creating their ideas to having the chance to pitch to industry specialists.

“We are absolutely delighted to have been named as the winners of Baxters Soup Challenge and we are all looking forward to receiving our batch of the new Coconutty Cauliflower soup.”

Second year Speyside High students Ryan Mackie, Kirsty MacLeod and Kaysie Pyper produced a Coconutty Cauliflower vegan soup as part of Baxters Soup Challenge 2022.

As well as developing the recipes, pupils were tasked with creating a business and marketing plan for the product, including producing an advertising jingle and determining the cost of production.

During the final at UHI Moray, the four teams presented their soup to a panel of specialist judges.

Each group was assessed on a range of criteria including product taste, ability to understand the costing process and overall presentation.

The winning team will have a small run of their vegan soup produced at the Fochabers factory.

‘Inspiring effort’

Their efforts formed part of an eight-stage challenge, hosted in partnership with by Baxters and Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) Moray.

The Baxters Soup Challenge is aimed at inspiring and attracting the next generation of talent, while giving them a flavour for the breadth of opportunities within food manufacturing.

Graeme Morrison, European supply chain director at Baxters, said: “It was really inspiring to see all the hard work the pupils put into this challenge – they should all be very proud of themselves.

“Choosing just one winner was extremely difficult but Speyside High School’s new Coconutty Cauliflower vegan soup campaign was very impressive, with their passion for their product shining through.

“The initiative gives us a unique chance to ignite a spark for entrepreneurship in young people as well as giving them a taste for a career in food production and the wide variety of disciplines involved.”

