Motorists face 22-mile diversion during ‘refurbishment’ of A941 Dufftown road

Motorists are facing a 22-mile diversion when roadworks get under way on the A941 next month.

A section of the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road will be closed for six weeks from June 13.

Refurbishments will be carried out at Dykeside Bridge at Auchmair.

To ensure public safety, Moray Council will shut the road for the duration of the project – sending drivers on a 22-mile diversion.

The route will follow the A920 Dufftown to Huntly, A96 Huntly to Aberdeen, A97 Huntly to Aberdeen and then the A941 Rhynie to Dufftown.

The A941 is expected to reopen on July 24.

Forres road closure

Another Moray road will also be closed in June. Sanquhar Road in Forres will be shut on Thursday, June 23 due to ironworks repairs.

The road will be closed for one day between Burdsyard Road and Nelson Road while the works are taking place.

An alternative route will be in place

Notices announcing the works and signage to direct traffic will be in place.