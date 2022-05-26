Motorists face 22-mile diversion during ‘refurbishment’ of A941 Dufftown road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motorists face 22-mile diversion during ‘refurbishment’ of A941 Dufftown road

By Lottie Hood
May 26, 2022, 8:29 am Updated: May 26, 2022, 10:13 am
A section of the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road will be shut for six weeks next month. Picture: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson
A section of the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road will be shut for six weeks next month. Picture: Gordon Lennox/DC Thomson

Motorists are facing a 22-mile diversion when roadworks get under way on the A941 next month.

A section of the A941 Dufftown to Rhynie road will be closed for six weeks from June 13.

Refurbishments will be carried out at Dykeside Bridge at Auchmair.

To ensure public safety, Moray Council will shut the road for the duration of the project – sending drivers on a 22-mile diversion.

Pictured is the alternative route. Supplied by Moray Council

The route will follow the A920 Dufftown to Huntly, A96 Huntly to Aberdeen, A97 Huntly to Aberdeen and then the A941 Rhynie to Dufftown.

The A941 is expected to reopen on July 24.

Forres road closure

Another Moray road will also be closed in June. Sanquhar Road in Forres will be shut on Thursday, June 23 due to ironworks repairs.

The road will be closed for one day between Burdsyard Road and Nelson Road while the works are taking place.

An alternative route will be in place

Notices announcing the works and signage to direct traffic will be in place.

