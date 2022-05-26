RAF Lossiemouth joins Nato allies for training exercises in Lithuania and Estonia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have joined Nato allies in Lithuania and Estonia for training exercises.

Jets from Number 1 (Fighter) Squadron headed to Lithuania to join aircraft from Belgium, Spain, France and the Czech Republic and take part in Exercise Vigilant Falcon.

Controlled from the Lithuanian Armed Forces Air Operations Centre, Typhoons carried out both simulated air combat and air strikes to support land forces.

Following the completion of the exercise, the squadrons went back to Estonia, where they have been taking part in the ongoing Exercise Hedgehog.

Exercise Hedgehog

Exercise Hedgehog is the largest exercise conducted in the country since it regained its independence in 1991 and rehearses the response of Estonia defence forces with Nato allies to an attack on the country.

The Lossiemouth jets again carried out close air support and air defence sorties in support of troops on land, including the British Army-led battlegroup which is integrated into Estonian defence forces.

Wing Commander John Cockroft said: “In addition to carrying out our UK-based quick reaction alert duties and flying sorties as part of the Nato Enhanced Vigilance mission over Eastern Europe, this provides an excellent training opportunity in a joint environment to enable us to maintain some of our skills across the multiple roles that the Typhoon is able to undertake.”

In both Lithuania and Estonia, the Typhoons were operated from RAF Lossiemouth, demonstrating the ability of the RAF Typhoon Force to operate from home bases to support land forces around the world.