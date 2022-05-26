RAF Lossiemouth joins Nato allies for training exercises in Lithuania and Estonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAF Lossiemouth joins Nato allies for training exercises in Lithuania and Estonia

By Lauren Robertson
May 26, 2022, 1:13 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 2:03 pm
A RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon in the sky at dusk.
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons travelled to Estonia and Lithuania for the exercises.

Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth have joined Nato allies in Lithuania and Estonia for training exercises.

Jets from Number 1 (Fighter) Squadron headed to Lithuania to join aircraft from Belgium, Spain, France and the Czech Republic and take part in Exercise Vigilant Falcon.

Controlled from the Lithuanian Armed Forces Air Operations Centre, Typhoons carried out both simulated air combat and air strikes to support land forces.

Following the completion of the exercise, the squadrons went back to Estonia, where they have been taking part in the ongoing Exercise Hedgehog.

Nato allies came together for the training.

Exercise Hedgehog

Exercise Hedgehog is the largest exercise conducted in the country since it regained its independence in 1991 and rehearses the response of Estonia defence forces with Nato allies to an attack on the country.

The Lossiemouth jets again carried out close air support and air defence sorties in support of troops on land, including the British Army-led battlegroup which is integrated into Estonian defence forces.

Wing Commander John Cockroft said: “In addition to carrying out our UK-based quick reaction alert duties and flying sorties as part of the Nato Enhanced Vigilance mission over Eastern Europe, this provides an excellent training opportunity in a joint environment to enable us to maintain some of our skills across the multiple roles that the Typhoon is able to undertake.”

Jets during Exercise Vigilant Falcon.

In both Lithuania and Estonia, the Typhoons were operated from RAF Lossiemouth, demonstrating the ability of the RAF Typhoon Force to operate from home bases to support land forces around the world.

