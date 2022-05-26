Union secures microwaves and fridges in lorry cabs for McPherson’s drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Union secures microwaves and fridges in lorry cabs for McPherson’s drivers

By Chris Cromar
May 26, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 26, 2022, 6:53 pm
Employees at McPherson Limited will benefit from the changes.

Long-distance HGV workers at Moray logistics company McPherson Limited will soon have microwaves and fridges in their cabs.

The moves comes as union Unite has secured a basic pay increase of more than 20% over two years for drivers employed by the firm, which will raise workers’ wages by at least £2,200 this year.

300 McPherson’s drivers to benefit

Aberlour-based McPherson’s, which transports goods all over Scotland, has agreed the pay deal for around 300 drivers with a 9.4% increase on basic pay achieved for 2022, as well as a further 10.01% on top of that for 2023, taking it to 20.35% over two years.

The deal will also frontload the payments for the two years over the course of six months, with the pay increase for 2022 coming into effect from July and in January for 2023.

As well as the installation of microwaves and fridges in new cabs, Unite has also secured improvements to a number of working benefits, such as overtime rates, which will rise by 15.5% this year and 12.4% in 2023.

‘Secured a really significant increase’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at McPherson’s have secured a really significant increase not only to their basic pay but across all rates including overtime.

“It’s another great deal won by Unite and demonstrates once again that in this living costs crisis, Unite delivers better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Unite industrial officer Marc Jackson added: “Unite is delighted to secure such a great deal across the board for our members at McPherson’s.

“We have also doubled our shop stewards who have done a great job negotiating with the company. The deal provides a fantastic springboard for the future and it will help retain and attract people to the industry.”

