Union secures microwaves and fridges in lorry cabs for McPherson’s drivers

Long-distance HGV workers at Moray logistics company McPherson Limited will soon have microwaves and fridges in their cabs.

The moves comes as union Unite has secured a basic pay increase of more than 20% over two years for drivers employed by the firm, which will raise workers’ wages by at least £2,200 this year.

300 McPherson’s drivers to benefit

Aberlour-based McPherson’s, which transports goods all over Scotland, has agreed the pay deal for around 300 drivers with a 9.4% increase on basic pay achieved for 2022, as well as a further 10.01% on top of that for 2023, taking it to 20.35% over two years.

The deal will also frontload the payments for the two years over the course of six months, with the pay increase for 2022 coming into effect from July and in January for 2023.

As well as the installation of microwaves and fridges in new cabs, Unite has also secured improvements to a number of working benefits, such as overtime rates, which will rise by 15.5% this year and 12.4% in 2023.

‘Secured a really significant increase’

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members at McPherson’s have secured a really significant increase not only to their basic pay but across all rates including overtime.

“It’s another great deal won by Unite and demonstrates once again that in this living costs crisis, Unite delivers better jobs, pay and conditions for our members.”

Unite industrial officer Marc Jackson added: “Unite is delighted to secure such a great deal across the board for our members at McPherson’s.

“We have also doubled our shop stewards who have done a great job negotiating with the company. The deal provides a fantastic springboard for the future and it will help retain and attract people to the industry.”