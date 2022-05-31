Pictures show Lossiemouth locals enjoying East Beach for first time in nearly three years By Lauren Robertson May 31, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:11 pm Enjoying the sun on East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The golden sands of East Beach are finally covered in footprints once more. The new Lossiemouth bridge opened on May 31, with hundreds lined along the esplanade ready to be reconnected with the beach. Neither locals nor visitors have been able to access the beach by foot for nearly three years as the old bridge was closed due to safety concerns. People of all ages walked across the bridge within minutes of it opening to the public and made the most of the blue skies and warm weather on the other side. Here are some of our best photos of people soaking up the sun on Lossiemouth East Beach on Tuesday: Surfers at East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges. Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, cuts the ribbon. Picture by Jason Hedges. The old bridge closed in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick. The golden sands of East Beach in Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges. The esplanade was full of excited locals. Picture by Jason Hedges. Drone footage of the new bridge. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Children from Moira’s Childminding enjoying the beach. Picture by Jason Hedges. Some of the first people to cross the bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges. East Beach has been inaccessible by foot for nearly three years. Picture by Jason Hedges. People enjoying the opening ceremony. Picture by Jason Hedges. Lossiemouth locals can finally enjoy East Beach again. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Children from Moira’s Childminding enjoying the beach. Picture by Jason Hedges. Mairi Gougeon (Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands), MSP Richard Lochhead and Councillor Shona Morrison. Picture by Jason Hedges. People enjoying East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges. Hundreds came along to take their first walk across the bridge. Picture by Kenny Elrick. Beaver Bridges site manager Antonia Mados, Val McLennan from Kierans Legacy, and director at Beaver Bridges Richard Hinkley. Picture by Jason Hedges. Jordan Muir and Ruby Watts from Hythehill School and Aiden Ingram and Lola Thomson from St Geradines School. Pictures by Jason Hedges. Lossiemouth East beach Bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges. Pete Dalzell, managing director at Beaver Bridges. Picture by Jason Hedges. Members from the opening party crossing the bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges. Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Moray councillor James Allan. Picture by Jason Hedges. Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands. Picture by Jason Hedges. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Demolition work to ‘recycle’ old Lossiemouth bridge to begin within days ‘They’ll bring their troubles and leave them here’: Emotional moment for Lossiemouth community as new East Beach Bridge opens Watch: Timelapse shows Lossiemouth East Beach Bridge taking shape Final section of new Lossiemouth bridge slotted into place