Pictures show Lossiemouth locals enjoying East Beach for first time in nearly three years

The golden sands of East Beach are finally covered in footprints once more.

The new Lossiemouth bridge opened on May 31, with hundreds lined along the esplanade ready to be reconnected with the beach.

Neither locals nor visitors have been able to access the beach by foot for nearly three years as the old bridge was closed due to safety concerns.

People of all ages walked across the bridge within minutes of it opening to the public and made the most of the blue skies and warm weather on the other side.

Here are some of our best photos of people soaking up the sun on Lossiemouth East Beach on Tuesday: