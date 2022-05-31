Pictures show Lossiemouth locals enjoying East Beach for first time in nearly three years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

Pictures show Lossiemouth locals enjoying East Beach for first time in nearly three years

By Lauren Robertson
May 31, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:11 pm
Enjoying the sun on East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Enjoying the sun on East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.

The golden sands of East Beach are finally covered in footprints once more.

The new Lossiemouth bridge opened on May 31, with hundreds lined along the esplanade ready to be reconnected with the beach.

Neither locals nor visitors have been able to access the beach by foot for nearly three years as the old bridge was closed due to safety concerns.

People of all ages walked across the bridge within minutes of it opening to the public and made the most of the blue skies and warm weather on the other side.

Here are some of our best photos of people soaking up the sun on Lossiemouth East Beach on Tuesday: 

Surfers at East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, cuts the ribbon. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The old bridge closed in 2019. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The golden sands of East Beach in Lossiemouth. Picture by Jason Hedges.
The esplanade was full of excited locals. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Drone footage of the new bridge. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Children from Moira’s Childminding enjoying the beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Some of the first people to cross the bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges.
East Beach has been inaccessible by foot for nearly three years. Picture by Jason Hedges.
People enjoying the opening ceremony. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Lossiemouth locals can finally enjoy East Beach again. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Children from Moira’s Childminding enjoying the beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Mairi Gougeon (Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands), MSP Richard Lochhead and Councillor Shona Morrison. Picture by Jason Hedges.
People enjoying East Beach. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Hundreds came along to take their first walk across the bridge. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Beaver Bridges site manager Antonia Mados, Val McLennan from Kierans Legacy, and director at Beaver Bridges Richard Hinkley. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Jordan Muir and Ruby Watts from Hythehill School and Aiden Ingram and Lola Thomson from St Geradines School. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Lossiemouth East beach Bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Pete Dalzell, managing director at Beaver Bridges. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Members from the opening party crossing the bridge. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Moray councillor James Allan. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands. Picture by Jason Hedges.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal