Buckie Boys Brigade celebrated in 75th anniversary year with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Buckie Boys’ Brigade, which is one of the largest companies in Scotland, have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the same year as they mark their 75th anniversary.

The Moray-based company was formed in 1947 and has gone onto become one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Alan and Jennifer McIntosh have devoted their lives to the organisation, running the company since 1980.

The couple, who have more than 90 years service between them were recognised for their efforts in 2017, receiving the British Empire Medals

‘It’s not a one man band’

Mr McIntosh, captain of 1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade said: “It has been a great honour and privilege for the 1st Buckie Company Boys’ Brigade to be awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary service. For the award to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and our own 75th Anniversary makes it even more special.

“We have had royal greetings from the queen in the past, for our 70 years and our 50 years but nothing like the Queen’s award.”

Mr McIntosh stressed that their success is by no means attributed to just one person but a collective effort from parents and carers, staff and members alike.

He added: “I am thankful for the hard work that is put in by the staff, for all sections and also the support from the local community, our sponsors and our church.

“Without their support we would never have reached this far.”

1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade, which has around 174 members and a leadership team of over 40 adults, forms part of the Banffshire battalion.

The Buckie group run a varied programme for boys of all ages including dedicating time to working in the community and supporting others.

This has ranged from staging litter picks, collections for local food banks and stewarding at community events.

‘This is an amazing achievement’

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

It is the volunteering equivalent of the MBE and the highest award given to volunteer groups in the UK.

Andrew Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, said: “I am delighted to congratulate all the members and leaders of the 1st Buckie Company Boys’ Brigade on achieving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“This is an amazing achievement and reflects the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of many people over the 75 years of the company.”