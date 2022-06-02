Buckie Boys Brigade celebrated in 75th anniversary year with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Buckie Boys Brigade celebrated in 75th anniversary year with Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

By Michelle Henderson
June 2, 2022, 12:01 am Updated: June 2, 2022, 7:14 am
1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade is one of 244 local charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups in line to receive the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.
Buckie Boys’ Brigade, which is one of the largest companies in Scotland, have been rewarded with a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the same year as they mark their 75th anniversary.

The Moray-based company was formed in 1947 and has gone onto become one of the largest of its kind in the country.

Alan and Jennifer McIntosh have devoted their lives to the organisation, running the company since 1980.

The couple, who have more than 90 years service between them were recognised for their efforts in 2017, receiving the British Empire Medals

‘It’s not a one man band’

Mr McIntosh, captain of 1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade said: “It has been a great honour and privilege for the 1st Buckie Company Boys’ Brigade to be awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary service. For the award to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and our own 75th Anniversary makes it even more special.

“We have had royal greetings from the queen in the past, for our 70 years and our 50 years but nothing like the Queen’s award.”

A number of the Boys Brigade Anchor Boys.

Mr McIntosh stressed that their success is by no means attributed to just one person but a collective effort from parents and carers, staff and members alike.

He added: “I am thankful for the hard work that is put in by the staff, for all sections and also the support from the local community, our sponsors and our church.

“Without their support we would never have reached this far.”

1st Buckie Company Boys Brigade, which has around 174 members and a leadership team of over 40 adults, forms part of the Banffshire battalion.

The Buckie group run a varied programme for boys of all ages including dedicating time to working in the community and supporting others.

This has ranged from staging litter picks, collections for local food banks and stewarding at community events.

‘This is an amazing achievement’

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

It is the volunteering equivalent of the MBE and the highest award given to volunteer groups in the UK.

Andrew Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Banffshire, said: “I am delighted to congratulate all the members and leaders of the 1st Buckie Company Boys’ Brigade on achieving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

“This is an amazing achievement and reflects the hard work, dedication and enthusiasm of many people over the 75 years of the company.”

