Police hunt driver of van seen in Elgin after B&M break-in

By Michelle Henderson
June 3, 2022, 1:54 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 7:03 pm
Police sealed off the entrance to Elgin's B&M store on Thursday morning. Picture by Jason Hedges.
Police in Elgin are hunting for the occupants of a flatbed van seen near a retail park targeted by thieves.

An investigation has been launched after B&M was targeted some time between midnight and 2.50am yesterday.

Officers have now revealed a flatbed van was seen in the Springfield Drive area at around the same time, and are keen to track the occupants down.

A cordon was erected outside the entrance of the store at Springfield Retail Park as inquiries got under way yesterday.

Officers are eager to speak with the occupants of a flatbed van seen in the area of Springfield Drive in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are also asking local residents with CCTV footage to come forward.

Detective Constable Scott MacKay said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing into the break-in at Elgin’s Springfield Retail Park, in the early hours of Thursday, June 2, 2022.

“We continue to encourage anyone with information or potential CCTV footage from the nearby area to come forward.

“At this time, we are also keen to trace and speak with the occupants of a flatbed van which was seen in the Springfield Drive area at around midnight.”

“Anyone with information on the incident or this van should call police on 101, quoting incident 0391 of June 2.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

